Eve Hoppe scored the deciding goal in the 83rd minute as Jamestown defeated the Oregon Tech women's soccer team 2-1 in a non-conference game Friday in Pendleton.
Gaby Sarkis also scored for Jamestown and Tea Pence made six saves.
OIT's Ashley Hart tied the score in the 57th minute off a pass from Jissel Valencia-Mendez. Sydni Nakamura made five saves for the Owls (0-1-1).
The match was originally scheduled to be played in La Grande, but was moved 50 miles to the west due to wildfire smoke in the Grande Ronde Valley.
OIT is scheduled to return to action Sunday, hosting Menlo at 11 a.m.
