"Speechless," said Casey Tate, Tech's head coach, in a release. "I am so proud of this group of players and staff. We had to get past a very good Oklahoma Wesleyan team and this group just kept believing in each other and found a way to win."
But of course on Saturday, Tech's goalies were the heroes of the scoreless win.
Through 110 minutes of regulation and overtime, sophomore Alyx Burkhartzmeyer defended the goal and posted 7 saves to preserve the clean sheet and usher the second-round match into penalties.
The Owls were in this exact same spot less than a year ago in the COVID spring season. Only they lost to Eastern Oregon 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout and failed to advance to the championship bracket back in April.
"The goal since last year was to get back to this game and find a way to win it and advance," Tate said.
Find a way, they did. Before the shootout, Tech pulled an unorthodox move: Subbing in freshman goalie Sydni Nakamura for Burkhartzmeyer.
The change paid off. Leading 3-2 in the shootout's fifth set, the Eagles needed to only bag one more to advance. Instead, Nakamura came up with a season-saving stop.
Tech's Mehana Ortiz would then knot the proceedings at 3-3 to send the shootout to sudden death.
Nakamura responded with a kick save, with Carly Moss following up with the game winner.
"Sydni stepped up and made some unbelievable saves to help us win this," Tate said. "To come off the bench and do what she did was just a huge credit to all her hard work and being ready for her moment."
It was Tech's 14th straight win and should the Owls beat Aquinas on Nov. 30, they'd then face No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) in the quarterfinals on Dec. 2.