Coming off their eighth straight trip to the NAIA Championships, the Oregon Tech women’s cross country team returns five key contributors from a squad that placed 21st at the national meet.
New coach Mike Anderson inherits a small roster, but is excited for their potential.
“We have a small team but have an experienced group of high-caliber student-athletes,” Anderson said.
OIT has to replace a pair of All-Cascade Collegiate Conference selections – as Faith Widman placed sixth and Delani Dietrich placed 13th at the league meet. Widman followed her performance with an All-America effort at the national meet in Vancouver, Wash.
The 2022 squad is led by fifth-year senior Hannah Mason, a two-time All-CCC selection who clocked a career-best 5,000-meter time of 18:25 at the CCC Championships. Fellow senior, McKenzie Morgan, placed sixth overall at last year’s CCC Preview Meet.
Juniors Mackenzie Peterson and Kira Morrow, both Henley products, will be key to the Lady Owls success, as will sophomore Rachel Newhard, who had an eighth-place effort at last season’s CCC Preview.
Oregon Tech will compete in four regular-season events prior to the CCC Championships – to be held this November in Talent. The season opens Friday at the CCC Preview, with the squad racing twice in Rocklin, Calif., in events hosted by William Jessup, while also racing at the Charles Bowles Invite in Salem.
“I am excited for Friday’s meet to where we are at as a group,” Anderson said. “It will give us an opportunity to evaluate as the meet will be small and prepare us for the bigger meets coming up later in the month.”