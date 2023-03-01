The bubble has burst for the Oregon Tech women's basketball team.
The Lady Owls didn't hear their names called during the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics selection show Thursday afternoon, meaning they were left out of the 64-team national tournament.
OIT (21-9 overall) was hoping for one of 26 at-large berths into the tourney. Instead, rival Southern Oregon (23-7) got the lone at-large bid from the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The Lady Owls lost both of their games against SOU this season, including an 81-47 defeat Dec. 10 at Danny Miles Court.
The CCC will be sending three teams to nationals, as regular-season champion Lewis-Clark State (28-3) and tournament champion Eastern Oregon (29-2) got automatic bids.
OIT went 2-7 against teams who made the NAIA field this season, including 0-6 against the three CCC teams.
The Lady Owls defeated Menlo, which received an at-large berth, 64-59 in the season-opening Lithia Classic at home and beat Simpson, which qualified as the California Pacific Conference tournament runner-up, 69-61. OIT lost to Vanguard, which got an at-large bid, 77-68 at the Warrior Classic in Rocklin, California.
OIT is one of only four 20-win teams not to make the NAIA tourney.
The final four at-large bids to the tournament were awarded to Siena Heights (Mich.) out of the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference, John Brown (Ark.) of the Sooner Athletic Conference, Philander Smith (Ark.) of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and Oakland City (Ind.) of the River States Conference.
A total of 12 teams from the West earned bids. No. 3-seed Eastern Oregon will travel to Wichita, Kansasa., to face the College of Saint Mary; No. 3-seed Lewis-Clark State will play host to Simpson; and No. 7-seed Southern Oregon heads to Santa Barbara, California, to meet Wayland Baptist.
OIT finished fourth in the CCC regular-season standings and advanced to the semifinals of the CCC Championships. Three seniors – Maddyson Tull, Melissa Lee and Alex Conley – played their final games with the Lady Owls, with the team returning three starters (Olivia Sprague, Gabbie Gascon and Alexis Elquist) next season.
LADY OWLS HONORED
Three Oregon Tech players were honored as members of the All-Cascade Collegiate Conference women's basketball team, announced by the league office.
Melissa Lee was named co-defensive player of the year by the 12 CCC coaches and was selected as an honorable mention pick for the second time in her career. Both Maddyson Tull and Olivia Sprague were first-team selections - for Tull, her second-straight season earning first-team honors.
Lee ranked among the league leaders in each of the three defensive metrics - leading Oregon Tech in rebounds per game (7.7) and blocked shots (1.7 per game), while averaging 2.1 steals per contest. The senior, from Napavine, Wash., averaged 8.6 points, recording five double-doubles.
Tull averaged 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game - both career highs - while leading the CCC in field-goal percentage (.530). The senior, from Gridley, Calif., scored in double-figures in 20 of 21 games and led the squad with six double-doubles.
Sprague had a breakout season for OIT, averaging a team-best 16.6 points, along with 117 assists and 63 steals. The sophomore, from Clatskanie, led the CCC in free-throw percentage (.842) and ranked No. 2 in 3-point percentage (.426), while posting a team-best eight 20-point games.
Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens earned CCC Player of the Year honors, Eastern Oregon's Anji Weissenfluh was named Coach of the Year, with EOU's Shaelie Burgess sharing Defensive Player of the Year honors with Lee.