A week away from the first game of the 2022-23 season, new Oregon Tech women’s basketball coach Paul Poetsch continues the learning game as his team preps for Menlo and George Fox at the Lithia Classic.

“The transition has been fun,” Poetsch said. “I am learning that there are things that work in the men’s game that do not work in the women’s game and vice versa. Our team wants to learn, is eager to learn and I am learning from them.”


