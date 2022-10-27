A week away from the first game of the 2022-23 season, new Oregon Tech women’s basketball coach Paul Poetsch continues the learning game as his team preps for Menlo and George Fox at the Lithia Classic.
“The transition has been fun,” Poetsch said. “I am learning that there are things that work in the men’s game that do not work in the women’s game and vice versa. Our team wants to learn, is eager to learn and I am learning from them.”
Poetsch points to assistants Joy Lease and Natalie DeLonge as key to the Lady Owls' development. Lease had a decorated career at Mazama High, winning over 300 games, while DeLonge recently had a stellar playing career at Western Oregon, earning All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference honors.
“My assistants are key – they know the game,” Poetsch said. “Joy was a successful high school coach and knows the coaches in the state and Natalie relates to our players well.”
The staff is tasked at retooling the point-guard and wing line-up – as a trio of mainstays, Abby Kreiser, Kristin Farrell and Shelby Blodgett are gone – combining for nearly 30 points per game.
Olivia Sprague looks to take over the point-guard duties after a quality freshman season. The 5-foot-8 sophomore averaged 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and nearly two steals per game – posting 12 double-digit scoring games over her final 17 outings.
Freshman Gabbie Gascon will push for playing time at the point after earning California Interscholastic Federation Division IV All-State honors at Argonaut High. Gascon averaged 25 points a game as a senior and scored nearly 2,000 points in her prep career.
“Olivia’s decision making has been outstanding,” Poetsch said. “We have worked to eliminate the 50-50 passes and she has done a really nice job. I think she is as solid as there is in the conference at the point-guard position. Gabby is a true point guard, pushes the ball and as made good decisions. I can see times where both Olivia and Gabby will be on the court at the same time.”
Anchoring the wing position is Melissa Lee, coming off a season in which she had 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds a game, converting 57% of her field-goal attempts. A fourth-year senior, Lee earned All-Cascade Collegiate Conference honors during the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season and provides leadership to a young position group.
“Melissa had such a great scrimmage for us against Linn-Benton,” Poetsch said. "I want to pencil in those kind of numbers every game. She plays at an all-league level, with the kind of aggressiveness we need.”
Poetsch has options at the second wing spot – as along with Sprague and Gascon, returner Kennedy Tull and freshmen Chelsea Ching, Elli Kent, Kaitlyn Wright and Lily Everson all will be in the mix.
Tull provides the most experience, averaging 15 minutes a game last season, averaging 6.2 points per game and converting 50% of her field-goal tries. Ching, from Folsom High in California, hit 41% of her 3-point attempts as a senior, while Kent, from Trinity Lutheran High in Bend, was the leading scorer in the Oregon 1A ranks, averaging 22 points a game. Wright, from Burns, earned 3A All-State honors as a senior, while Everson, from Forest Grove, was the Pacific Conference Defensive Player of the year.
“The other wing will be a smorgasbord of players,” Poetsch said. “Kennedy got some playing time at that spot last year, but our freshmen – Chelsea, Kaitlyn, Elli, Lily – have also been improving. The group is young and on any given night, someone will step up. My hope is by January, we will have more consistency.”
Picked fifth by the coaches in the CCC preseason poll, Poetsch knows the little things will be key to the Lady Owls' success. OIT will play three Golden State Athletic Conference teams (Menlo, William Jessup and Westmont), two California Pacific Conference teams (Simpson and Pacific Union) and two GNAC teams (George Fox and Linfield) in preparation for the conference grind. Maximizing every possession – valuing the basketball and limiting second-chance points – will lead to wins.
“From a spectator standpoint last year, our team turned the ball over 16 times per game – yet statistically, we were still among the top two or two three in most offensive categories," Poetsch said. "If we can keep that number in the 10-to-12 turnover range, it will give us a chance against some of the better teams.
The Lady Owls open the 2022-23 season at 5:30 p.m. next Friday, hosting Menlo in Game 2 of the Lithia Classic.