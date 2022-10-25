Oregon Tech’s Maddyson Tull looks to score during Saturday’s regular season finale against Multnomah as Beth Derner (25) and Kylie Meadows watch. OIT hosts Corban at 7 p.m. today in the first round of the league playoffs.
Oregon Tech’s Maddyson Tull looks to score during Saturday’s regular season finale against Multnomah as Beth Derner (25) and Kylie Meadows watch. OIT hosts Corban at 7 p.m. today in the first round of the league playoffs.
Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series previewing the Oregon Tech women’s basketball season.
A new-look Oregon Tech women’s basketball team is a month into preseason camp, preparing for the season opening Lithia Classic, Nov. 4-5, at Danny Miles Court.
A new coaching staff returns just six players from last season’s 19-11 squad – as interim coach Paul Poetsch has slowly built the 2022-23 squad from the ground up.
“We have six kids who have never played a minute of college basketball and another three who have played very little,” said Poetsch, “and the next three have played less than 15 minutes per game.”
The squad features six true freshmen – all with outstanding high school resumes – a Division I transfer and a former player who returns to the squad after four seasons. That group joins three starters and three reserves that have learned the rigors of the Cascade Collegiate Conference schedule.
“We had growing pains in getting some of the younger kids on the same page,” Poetsch said. “Saying that, these kids have been extremely hard workers and had great attitudes. We are getting better day by day. From a coaching aspect, I have had to back up and do more teaching. It’s been a learning experience, not only for the kids themselves, but for me as a coach.”
Veteran leadership will be key for the Lady Owls post players – as five players, all juniors and seniors, will contend for playing time.
Leading the group is senior Maddyson Tull, a two-year starter that had an outstanding 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-2 post averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game, converting 59% of her field-goal attempts – earning All-CCC honors. For her career, Tull ranks No. 3 in program history in field-goal percentage.
“Maddy has been around the program for four years and is a really good inside player,” Poetsch said. “She has worked extremely hard during the last three or four months to get better and improve her game.”
Returners Jenna Wallace and Kayley Elliott are back, but each will have different roles. Wallace will back up Tull to begin the season, coming off a sophomore campaign in which she saw action in 16 games, averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in nine minutes of action. Elliott, who has attempted just three 3-point shots in her career, will move off the block to the perimeter, trying to create a match-up problem for defenses.
“Jenna has worked hard and will play key minutes for us off the bench,” Poetsch said. “Kayley has moved to the outside and will stretch the floor with her outside shooting.”
Three-time OIT All-America javelin thrower Alex Conley returns to the hardwood this season – where she began her career in 2018. The former Lakeview High standout, played in 20 games as a true freshman, helping the team to the second round of the NAIA Tournament.
“Alex brings something different with her athletic ability – she can run the floor hard,” Poetsch said. “Between Maddy, Jenna and Alex, they are all different types of players that give opponents a completely different look inside.”
Joining the group is University of Nevada transfer Alexis Elquist who played in six games during her Division I career. The 6-foot-1 Elquist was a Class 3A all-state performer at Elko High in Nevada and will be key to the Lady Owls success this season.
“Alexis is a very bright basketball player and is always in the right place at the right time – is a solid offensive rebounder and doesn’t make mistakes,” Poetsch said.
The Lady Owls, picked fifth in the CCC preseason poll, will play three home non-conference dates – Nov. 4 vs. Menlo, Nov. 5 vs. George Fox and Nov. 19 vs. Pacific Union – with road games at Linfield (Nov. 12 — exhibition) and at Simpson (Nov. 16), along with the Warrior Classic in California against Vanguard (Nov. 25) and William Jessup (Nov. 26).