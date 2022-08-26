Ashley Ripplinger

Ashley Ripplinger

 OIT athletics

Ashley Ripplinger tied a career-high with 15 kills and Nicole Reyes added a double-double, helping Oregon Tech close out non-conference play with a four-set victory over Menlo College at the William Jessup Invitational in Rocklin, Calif.

Ripplinger had seven kills in the fourth set alone, as the Lady Owls (3-3) claimed a 25-17, 25-17, 26-28, 25-16 win.

