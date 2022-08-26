Ashley Ripplinger tied a career-high with 15 kills and Nicole Reyes added a double-double, helping Oregon Tech close out non-conference play with a four-set victory over Menlo College at the William Jessup Invitational in Rocklin, Calif.
Ripplinger had seven kills in the fourth set alone, as the Lady Owls (3-3) claimed a 25-17, 25-17, 26-28, 25-16 win.
“Nice to see us play at a higher level for longer periods of time,” OIT coach Dr. Ken Murczek said. “Some great individual performances, but we will need to reset and get focused for the start of conference play next weekend.”
OIT dominated the first two sets to take a commanding lead in the match. Aces from Aubrey Kievit, Paige Tevelde and Alicia Volk highlighted a 11-3 start to the opening set, with Ripplinger adding three kills in an identical 11-3 run to start Set 2.
The Oaks (4-2) survived Set 3 – rallying from a 21-16 to even the score at 24-24 on a Janet Moala kill and claimed the win on a Bea Manzon ace.
Set 4 was tight, with a Moala kill pulling Menlo within 15-14. Ripplinger answered with back-to-back kills, starting a 10-2 OIT push to end the match.
Ripplinger did not commit an attack error in 25 swings, hitting at a 60% clip, with Reyes recording 18 kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Tevelde had 23 assists and eight digs, with Kievit leading the way with 20 digs – and the duo combining for five aces.
Gabby Mackenzie led the Oaks with 11 kills and Julia Tena had 27 digs – but Menlo was limited by the OIT defense to a .118 hitting percentage.
The Lady Owls open Cascade Collegiate Conference play at home on Friday, Sept. 2, hosting Lewis-Clark State at 7 p.m.