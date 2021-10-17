Back-to-back road sweeps of two Washington teams powered the Tech volleyball team to their seventh- and eighth-straight wins.
On Friday, the Owls swept Northwest University 3-0 and then did the same to Evergreen State on Saturday night. Oregon Tech (17-4, 13-3 CCC) finished the road trip at third in the Cascade Collegiate Conference behind No. 5 Corban and No. 13 Eastern Oregon.
"It was a tough road trip, but the team did a terrific job of handling some adversity and persevering both nights," said OIT head coach Ken Murczek in a release.
Like both of the Tech soccer teams, OIT's volleyball team will host some of the conference's best teams this weekend as Corban and fourth-place Bushnell will play on Danny Miles Court.
Outside hitters Nicole Reyes and Kaylin Talonen paced the Owls in both wins. On Friday, Reyes pounded 11 kills and Talonen 7.
Faith Houck-Wylie had six kills of her own while Ashley Ripplinger led the team with 5 blocks and added 5 kills. Ripplinger has the highest hitting percentage of anyone in the conference at .336.
Courtney Isom supplied 24 assists in the 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 win over Northwest (9-11, 8-7).
Saturday was more of the same with Reyes again notching 11 kills and Talonen contributing 10. Reyes also added 11 digs but Aubrey Kievit led in that category with 17.
This time Isom added 34 assists in the win over the Geoducks (8-9, 8-8). Tech downed Evergreen State 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.
"Tonight, our block gave Evergreen some problems and our middles did a great job offensively," Murczek said after the game. "It is time to get on the bus and start preparing for two ranked teams that we get the opportunity to play in our gym next weekend."
The Owls will hope to be giant-killers this Friday night at 7 p.m. when they host the No. 5 Corban Warriors (21-1, 15-1) who hold a two-game lead in the conference. Corban swept OIT when they hosted the Owls in mid-September. However, last week the Warriors proved they were mortal as they were swept in three tight sets on the road by Bushnell.
That very Bushnell team will then face Tech on Saturday night at 6 p.m. Bushnell also swept the Owls earlier in the year. The Beacons narrowly missed out on being ranked in the last national coaches' poll which came out before they beat Corban. They received the most votes of any unranked team and will be looking to ride the momentum of a big three-win week.