Oregon Tech volleyball grinded out a 3-1 victory over visiting Bushnell on Saturday, a needed bounce-back win for the Owls after nearly upsetting the No. 5 team in the country the night prior.
Both Bushnell and Tech came into the match tied for third place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. With four matches left in the regular season, the Owls have the spot locked down for now.
Less than 24 hours before the start of Saturday’s match, conference-leader No. 5 Corban University narrowly escaped the upset-hungry Owls. The Warriors notched a 3-2 victory, winning the ultimate set 17-15. Bushnell wasn’t Corban, but they were far from pushovers, as they were essentially ranked No. 26 in the country after they earned the most votes out of any non-ranked team in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll.
“Last night, we knew, took a lot out of us and it showed,” said OIT Head Coach Ken Murczek. “We were gassed.”
Murczek pointed to Tech outside hitter Nicole Reyes — the team’s leading scorer, who put up a season- and game-high 23 kills in the effort against Corban — started the Bushnell matchup a bit slowed.
In the first game, a hard-fought set the Owls would take 25-20, Tech looked to their leading scorer early and often, but the Beacons were ready. The Bushnell block crashed hard on Reyes’ attempts. The senior had 11 attacking attempts in the first set, but only came away with a couple kills.
Instead, the offense turned to Faith Houck-Wylie on the opposite side for points. The 6-3 senior put up 5 kills on 6 attempts in the first frame. Ashley Ripplinger also added a couple of big aces which broke a 13-13 tie and gave the Owls their first real cushion of the set. The Beacons managed to retie the set a couple more times before Tech pulled away late.
As the game progressed, Murczek said his team moved into a different system and found success.
“Put some different people in some different places tonight and they responded,” Murczek said. “You know, the second set to me was kind of the difference maker.”
It certainly was.
Bushnell rocketed off to a 13-6 start before the OIT bench opted for a timeout. The Owls worked for the rest of the set to close the gap. With their backs against the wall, a Kaylin Talonen kill finally tied the game at 24. From there, both sides would have multiple chances to win it.
A block by Houck-Wylie and Kate Hicks gave the Owls their first lead at 25-24, but the Beacons would retake the lead. The pair came up big again, as they and Brooke Cassisdy combined for another block to tie the game again at 26. Again, Bushnell retook the lead but fluffed the subsequent serve. A Bushnell attacking error followed by an Aubrey Kievit ace would give the Owls the 29-27 set win.
Tech junior Talonen heated up in the second set, racking up 8 of her 18 kills in the frame, while Houck-Wylie added 3. Bushnell’s Shay Coons was hard to stop, piling up 8 kills of her own.
Initially, set three played out much like the one prior. Bushnell jumped out to a 13-7 lead before the Tech bench called for a stoppage. It didn’t make much of a difference though as the Beacons stormed on to a 25-15 win. Bushnell found offense all over but Coons again remained a major threat. She would finish with a match-high 21 kills.
In the final two frames, Murczek said he went to the system blender, aiming to give Ripplinger “a bunch of balls” with Cassidy setting (as opposed to Courtney Isom, who had racked up most of the Tech assists until then).
The sides were near inseparable in the fourth game until OIT pulled away to win the set 25-19. Tech’s Ripplinger, Reyes and Talonen all had big kills but it was a block by Houck-Wylie that gave the Owls an 18-15 lead and sent the Beacons into a timeout.
Reyes and Ripplinger came alive in the final set. Reyes knocked in 4 of her 6 kills while Ripplinger pounded in 5 of her 6 kills while Cassidy had 6 of her 7 assists. Isom still led in that category with 29 assists. Talonen led in kills but Houck-Wylie wasn’t far behind with 11. Kievet would lead in defense with 20 digs. Murczek noted that his team also had a good showing from the service line with only 3 service errors.
Before the conference tournament starts on Nov. 9, Tech still has a few tough tests. They’ll go on the road this weekend to take on the College of Idaho and then conference second-place and No. 14-ranked Eastern Oregon. After that they’ll finish out with two home matches.
“We'll see how it finishes out,” Murczek said. “But I like our chances. I think by winning that we're probably guaranteed the worst as (fourth-seed in the conference tournament). And hopefully third so we don’t have to play one if we win our first round match.”