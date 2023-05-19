Javelin thrower Amber Miller and pole vaulter Chris Martinez used their final effort at the Cascade Collegiate Conference track and field championships to punch their ticket to the NAIA national meet.

Miller’s effort gives Oregon Tech four javelin throwers in the championships, which will is scheduled to be contested May 24-26 at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind. She will be joined by Alex Conley, Britton Breshears ad Aaricka Books at nationals.


