OIT's Alex Conley, left, poses with her second-place trophy and medal from the 2022 NAIA women's outdoor track and field meet in Gulf Shores, Ala. British Columbia's Hailey Kjaer, center, won the title and Thunderbirds teammate Giovanna Janes placed third.
Oregon Tech senior Alex Conley, who is from Lakeview, became the first four-time Cascade Collegiate Conference champion in the women's javelin.
Courtesy of OIT athletics
Javelin thrower Amber Miller and pole vaulter Chris Martinez used their final effort at the Cascade Collegiate Conference track and field championships to punch their ticket to the NAIA national meet.
Miller’s effort gives Oregon Tech four javelin throwers in the championships, which will is scheduled to be contested May 24-26 at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind. She will be joined by Alex Conley, Britton Breshears ad Aaricka Books at nationals.
Conley, who will enter the national meet with the second-best throw in the country this season, is from Lakeview and became the first four-time league champion in the javelin. She is a three-time All-American in the event and finished second at nationals last year.
The other female athlete from OIT headed to nationals is Ali O’Dell in the heptathlon, and all five women headed to Indiana are graduates of Oregon high schools, as are three of the men.
Martinez’s effort at the conference meet at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande gives the Tech men five national meet entries, including decathlete Eli Stevens and Joe Wilkinson in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
In the two longest on-the-track events, Tech will be represented by Nick McMillan in both the 5K and 10K races, while Jonas Hartline will run the 10K.
Conley, Martinez and McMillan in the 10K all won conference championships.
“We had a great weekend,” Tech coach Mike Anderson said of the Hustlin’ Owls.
The coach said Oregon Tech is scheduled to host the conference championships next season, and also will host a smaller meet during the season, one which will include a multi-events competition.