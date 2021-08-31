Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Howard Morris posing for a baseball card made by his grandson, Kyle Mauch, while he played at Linfield College.
Oregon Tech will open its new Howard Morris Hall of Fame by inducting the hall's namesake in a ceremony and dinner on October 30, the school said Tuesday.
The event — scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Oregon Tech College Union Building — will honor OIT's 73-year athletics' legacy and local sports legend Howard Morris.
"It is my pleasure to announce that the Oregon Tech athletic department will establish the new Howard Morris Hall of Fame," said athletic director John Van Dyke in a release. "Naming the Oregon Tech Hall of Fame after Howard is a well-deserved public acknowledgment of a lifetime of service. I want to thank Ginger and the entire Morris family for their support of Howard's commitment to creating one of the NAIA's elite athletic departments."
“Please put October 30th on your calendar and come celebrate Howard’s legacy and the significance of his contributions to Oregon Tech Athletics,” Van Dyke said. “We are looking forward to a fun night and will enjoy going down memory lane.”
Morris moved to Klamath Falls in 1962 and was key to the development of Oregon Tech's athletics program. He coached football, wrestling and baseball. He was the school's athletic director from 1974 to 1992. Lured out of retirement, Morris then served as the Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner from 1994 to 2003. He died in July 2017 at the age of 81.
"Howard had a positive and encouraging personality that inspired so many players and coaches throughout his career. He made an impact on me as a coach and his influence added to the pride I have in being affiliated with the Oregon Tech athletics," said associate director of athletics and head softball coach, Greg Stewart.
Before coaching, Morris was student body president at Crater High School. He played both baseball and football at then Linfield College from 1954-1957. He was a first-team All-American football player and the college retired his jersey No. 43.
Morris has been inducted into the Crater High School, Linfield College, NAIA national and Oregon chapter of the national wrestling halls of fame.
"What a great recognition of Howard Morris having the Oregon Tech Hall of Fame named in his honor," said Robert Cashell, Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner. "Howard was instrumental in the forming of the CCC and all of us associated with the league are grateful for his vision."