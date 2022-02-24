Oregon Tech senior Sarah Abramson winds up in the circle during a recent away game.
The top-ranked Oregon Tech softball team will defend their home diamond for the first time this season, facing Northwest University in their conference-opening series.
The Lady Owls (11-3) will start their four-game home series with two contests on Friday starting at 1 p.m. at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium. Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 11 a.m.
After starting the season 2-3, Tech — the No. 1-ranked team in the NAIA — rides a nine-game winning streak into Friday’s first Cascade Collegiate Conference contest against Northwest (2-3).
All time, OIT has won 35 of their 36 total meetings with the Eagles. Tech has won the last 27 contests.
Sophomore McKenzie Staub leads the Tech bats with a .550 average through 20 at-bats. Fellow sophomore and Klamath Falls native Kaila Mick has an impressive .500 average through a team-high 50 at-bats.
Overall, the ERA for the Owls’ opponents is 6.39 while the Tech pitching staff has been able to limit their ERA to 1.75.
Through seven pitching starts, Tech’s Sarah Abramson (5-2) has a 1.75 ERA and has 52 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched. Staub (5-0) has 27 strikeouts in 33.2 innings of work while posting a 2.29 ERA.
Northwest comes into this weekend’s series on a three-game losing streak. Freshman Emily Barry leads the Eagles in batting average at .500 through 18 at-bats.
After this weekend’s series, Tech won’t be at home again until Friday, March 18, when they take on the College of Idaho.
