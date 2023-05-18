Oregon Tech softball players create a dogpile near the pitching circle after the Lady Owls defeated St. Xavier 5-2 Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the championship of the NAIA's Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
Oregon Tech softball players douse coach Greg Stewart after the Lady Owls defeated St. Xavier 5-2 Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the championship of the NAIA's Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
Oregon Tech softball players pose with the trophy and bracket after defeating St. Xavier 5-2 Wednesday, May 17, 2023, for the championship of the NAIA's opening-round tourney at Stilwell Stadium.
Oregon Tech first baseman Puakea Milbourne prepares to take a throw against St. Xavier on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the championship of the NAIA's Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
Oregon Tech's Olivia Sprague scores a run against St. Xavier on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the championship of the NAIA's Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
Oregon Tech's softball team will take the top seed into the NAIA World Series for the first time.
The Lady Owls (50-8) qualified for the series with a 5-2 victory against St. Xavier (Ill.) on Wednesday afternoon at Stilwell Stadium. OIT lost 3-0 to the Cougars earlier in the day, setting up the winner-take-all finale.
“As I have said so many times, this team is just a great example of a team of ladies that really love one another,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “They are so determined to encourage each other and they get even tougher as a group when their backs are against the wall.”
OIT will get a first-round bye in the 10-team World Series in Columbus, Ga., and will meet the winner of the Central Methodist (Mo.)-Baker (Kan.) matchup at 1 p.m. (PDT) on Friday, May 25.
The 2021 OIT team earned the No. 2 seed, the 2022 team was seeded No. 4, the 2015 team earned a No. 7 seed and the 2019 squad was seeded No. 10.
OIT heads to the series for the fifth time (2015, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023) and it will be their eighth all-time trip to the final site (1997, 2011, 2012).
OIT and Science & Arts (Okla.) are the only teams from 2022 to return to the World Series, while Cascade Conference rival Southern Oregon is back in the tournament after a one-year hiatus. The Lady Owls could potential face SOU in a third-round game.
Stymied for nine innings by St. Xavier ace Laila Summers on Wednesday, Oregon Tech turned to its trio of freshman starters to jump-start a five-run third inning rally, as the Lady Owls secured their fourth straight trip to the World Series.
The Owls' school-record 28th home victory of the season took longer than expected, as Summers and the visiting Cougars (37-14) forced the second championship game by blanking Tech 3-0 in Wednesday’s opener. The senior right-hander allowed just two base runners – a walk to Addison Kachnik and a single to Nita Cook – retiring the final 14 batters in order.
The trend continued in Game 2, as Sarah Bowen lined a two-out, first inning single to stake SXU to an early lead. Summers set Tech down in order in the first two frames, but the three freshmen at bottom of the order turned the tide.
Puakea Milbourne lined a single to right and Kachnik followed with a two-strike single to right. Cook dropped down a perfect bunt, beating the throw to first to load the bases with no outs. Enter Zoe Allen, who hit a slow roller to third, with SXU third baseman Kaitlyn Wright's flip home to catcher Lindsey Morgan a bit high. OIT pinch-runner Maddie DeVerna collided with Wright, dislodging the ball from the glove, allowing the senior to score the tying run.
“I was really proud of how the ladies made some good adjustments at the plate,” Stewart said. “Summers was good (Wednesday). We focused on hitting the ball the other way in Game 2 and it was key to our third-inning rally.”
Kaila Mick delivered the go-ahead run with a slow roller to second, but a wild throw to first allowed Mick to reach and Cook to score from second to extend the lead to 3-1. Maggie Buckholz lifted a sacrifice fly – her school-record eighth of the year – and Lexi Klum lined a run-scoring single to cap the five-run outburst.
SXU got a run back in the fifth on an Abbie Carr RBI single and made it interesting in the seventh. Singles from Haley Matlock and Lyda Robinson brought the tying run to the plate. Kachnik made the defensive play of the day – snaring a Nicole Lovato liner and doubling Matlock off second base. Following an Alexus Reese single, Tech starter Kacie Schmidt climbed high in the air to snag a Carr chopper, making the play at first to complete the victory.
Schmidt worked around eight hits to earn her 26th win of the season, with Allen and Milbourne each recording two hits for the victors.
NOTES
• Schmidt earned her 25th straight victory in the circle, joining Sarah Abramson and Taylor Schmidt as the only OIT pitchers to win 26 or more games in a season
• Buckholz broke Kennedy Jantzi’s school record for sacrifice flies in a season with the third-inning fly ball. The senior picked up her 65th RBI on the play, the fifth OIT player with 65 or more RBIs in a season
• The shutout thrown by Summers was the first against Tech this season (last shutout loss was a 3-0 setback to Science & Arts at the 2022 NAIA Softball World Series). Her one-hitter was the first for an OIT opposing pitcher since 2015 (Cassie Jones of Auburn Montgomery).