The Oregon Tech softball team capped a four-game weekend sweep of in-conference opponent Northwest University (2-7) with a pair of blowout wins on Saturday.
First on Saturday, the No. 1-ranked Owls (15-3) scored 10 runs in two innings to secure an 11-3, five-inning victory. Tech kept that momentum going at the plate and in the circle, winning 8-2 in game two of the doubleheader.
This past weekend’s games were the conference- and home-openers for Tech. With the victories, the Owls maintained a 13-game winning streak this season and kept alive a multi-season, 31-game win streak against Northwest.
In Saturday’s first game, the Owls actually trailed the Eagles 2-1 after the top of the fourth inning. But the Tech offense honed in during the bottom of that half inning, scoring four runs to retake the lead. After a Northwest homer in the top of the fifth, the Owls poured on six more scores to initiate college softball’s eight-run mercy rule and end the contest before Northwest could get three outs in the fifth.
Just a day after she belted a walkoff homer on Friday, Tech’s Lexi Klum dropped in a two-RBI double to get the scoring started in the fourth. Klum scored on a triple from McKenna Armantrout — who would subsequently score on an error.
In the fifth, Tech scored six runs in one trip through the batting order. McKenzie Staub started the bottom half inning with a lead-off home run, sending the second pitch of her at-bat screaming over the left field wall at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.
Tech then loaded the bases on a couple singles and an error. The Owls then scored a runner on five-straight at-bats. Staub, who started the half inning with a homer, ended the game with an RBI single that scored Armantrout.
In four plate appearances, Armantrout, a Henley graduate, recorded two singles, a triple and a walk. Freshman Jayce Seavert also homered in the first inning, helping her to three runs total in the contest.
Tech senior Sarah Abramson (8-2) pitched all five innings, and struck out seven batters — including during a second inning where she rung up three of the four batters she faced.
The Owls kept their momentum going into the second game, scoring four runs in the first inning. Aubrie Businger put an exclamation point on the frame with a two-run home run.
Jensen Becker expanded the Tech lead with her first homer of the season — a three-run bomb in the third. Kaila Mick would then score in the fourth.
Staub started in the circle for Tech and kept her record (6-0) unblemished, as she and the Tech defense only allowed a run to score through four innings of work. Kacie Schmidt finished the final three innings off for Tech.
Next up, the Owls continue their conference campaign in Portland at Warner Pacific on Friday where they’ll play four more games in two days. Tech’s next home game doesn’t come until March 18, when they host the College of Idaho.