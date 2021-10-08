The Oregon Tech women's soccer team managed to keep visiting Carroll College (5-4-1, 4-2-1 CCC) off the scoreboard and largely out of the Tech half of the field Friday afternoon.
The Lady Owls (8-2, 5-1) outshot the Helena, Montana, Fighting Saints 19-4 on their way to a 1-0 victory on Tech's soccer field.
"Our defense played really well," said Casey Tate, OIT's head soccer coach. "I think they stepped up and I think overall as a team, we defended pretty well, not allowing them to get as many shots as they normally probably get."
OIT's leading scorer, freshman Mehana Ortiz, headed in her sixth goal of the year early in the second half off an Amanda Seward pass. Ortiz has found the back of the net in each of her past five games.
Thirteen of Tech's shots were on goal with Seward and Ortiz creating the bulk of them. Seward directed four on frame and Ortiz three.
Carroll's Sarah Conway had a strong performance defending the goal, notching a dozen saves.
Continuing into conference play, Tate said he's hoping his team can convert more of those chances into goals, noting as well that his team had multiple corners and set pieces.
"Getting on the end of those and creating some more goal-scoring opportunities or better ones I think is important," Tate said.
Next Friday, Tech travels to La Grande to take on No. 20 Eastern Oregon.
"Overall very, very proud," Tate said. "The team played hard and I think it was a great team effort today."
Oregon Tech 3, Carroll (Mont.) 0
In the game prior to the women's match, the Tech men also kept the Fighting Saints (2-5-2, 2-3-2 CCC) at bay.
OIT (9-1, 5-1) attempted 16 shots, only five of which were on goal, but the Owls certainly made them count.
Brock Rideout scored his second of the year just over 30 seconds into the game off an Anthony Santillan corner.
Jake Mitchell, the men's leading scorer, potted his sixth early in the second half and senior Keanu Srivongsana put the game out of reach with his first of the season on a pass from Andrew Pasang.
The Owls will play a winless Walla Walla squad at home on Sunday.