Oregon Tech softball coach Greg Stewart announced Tuesday that Maggie Buckholz of Silverton has signed a letter of intent to compete at Oregon Tech, transferring from the University of New Mexico.
“Maggie will be a big difference maker in our program this year," said Stewart. "We are fortunate to sign a talented middle infielder who runs well and can hit for both power and average."
As a freshman in 2019 for the Lobos, Buckholz played in a total of 29 games, starting in 23. In all, she tallied 12 hits, one double, one triple, two home runs and 21 total bases. She was second on the team in on-base percentage (.403), fifth in RBI’s, and third in triples and walks.
At Silverton High School, she was a four-time Max Preps Softball All-American as a shortstop and infielder and was named Statesman Journal Mid Valley Sports Awards Softball Athlete of the Year in 2016 and 2017. She also earned OSAA First-Team All-State Infielder and First Team All-League Shortstop honors while being named Mid-Willamette Conference Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2017.
Buckholz holds multiple records at her high school including the single-season records for batting average (.734), home runs (10), RBI (64), hits (64), singles (45), doubles (17), stolen bases (29), slugging percentage (1.430) and runs scored (40). Maggie holds the career records at Silverton in batting average (.681), hits (175), RBI (116), runs (114) and stolen bases (66).
Buckholz also helped lead her club teams to four ASA Oregon State Championships in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Maggie is the daughter of Sandra and AJ Buckholz and will be a Renewable Energy Engineering major at Oregon Tech.