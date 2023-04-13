Oregon Tech golf coach Dave Myers has announced the signing of six student-athletes to letters of intent for the 2023-24 season.
Four women’s players and two men’s players will be added to the Owls roster — including two transfers and four incoming freshmen.
“All of our recruits will contribute in their own unique way to help us continue to build a strong program,” Myers said. “Each of these players are great young people — I am very pleased in the direction our program is headed.”
Two transfers and two freshmen are set to join the women’s program — as Caroline Valle will head to Tech from Whittier College in California and Navy Wood comes to the Basin from North Idaho College.
Valle, originally from Las Vegas, has played as the No. 1 player on the Division III program at Whittier and was a two-time Class 4A All-Southern Nevada selection during her high school days at Sierra Vista High. Wood, originally from Ogden, Utah, is among the top players at NIC — placing 10th overall at last season’s Northwest Athletic Conference Championships. Both players will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“Caroline has a very solid skill set, including a very strong short game,” Myers said. “Her experience playing at No. 1 and top tournament finishes at Whittier will really add to our program. Navy comes from an NIC program where they have a great culture of hard work and has several top-10 finishes. She is a very good driver and putter of the ball, and her positive attitude is contagious.”
Freshmen Zayda Mestas and Madie Hepner will also be key to the Lady Owls’ success. Mestas competes at Durango High in Colorado, placing 29th overall as a junior at the Class 4A state tournament. Hepner, from Desert Mountain High in Scottsdale, Ariz., has a pair of top-30 finishes at the Arizona Division II state tournament, including a 13th-place finish as a senior.
“Zayda is extremely competitive, strikes the ball very well and has a solid short game,” Myers said. “She comes in with a little less tournament experience, but it will be fun to watch her come in, grow and compete. Madie has had some very good scores in high school and junior golf and is mentally very strong. I love her game off the tee and repeating putting stroke.”
Two true freshmen will join the Hustlin’ Owls program — Tyce Helmick of Ontario High and Kade Bracken of Castle View High in Colorado. Helmick has had a stellar prep career, placing ninth as a junior at the Class 4A state tournament, while Bracken was a qualifier this fall for the Class 5A state championships. Both players had outstanding junior careers — Helmick in the Idaho Golf Association junior program and Bracken with the PGA Colorado Section Junior Golf.
“It is always great to keep great players in Oregon and I was very fortunate to watch Tyce play at a local junior event,” Myers said. “I am impressed with his mental toughness and his ability to score, along with a great work ethics — his game is strong all the way around. Kade has one of the best swings I have seen. His hard work has resulted in a swing that is fundamentally very strong and has great experience in tournaments with extremely strong fields.”