Oregon Tech's Jonas Hartline
Oregon Tech's Nick McMillen
Oregon Tech cross country/track standouts Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline were honored as second-team selections to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-America team.
The duo join former teammate Mark French (2021) as the only Hustlin’ Owl men’s runners to earn the distinction and push the single-season Academic All-America total for OIT to a record 11 recipients.
