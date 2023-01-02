Keegan Shivers scored a season-high 25 points and played a key part of a 14-5 run over the final 5½ minutes, as Oregon Tech rallied to hand Multnomah University its first home loss of the season, 78-72 Saturday in Portland.
The Hustlin’ Owls (6-7, 3-4 Cascade Collegiate Conference) held the hosts to one field goal over a five-minute stretch late in the contest to remain unbeaten on the Lions' home floor.
“That was a huge win for our team,” said Shivers in a postgame interview on 92.5 KLAD-FM. “After a tough loss (Friday night), we knew we had to get this one. Defensively, we made plays down the stretch. That was a true team victory.”
A pair of Amanda Uchime layups and two Neyland Block free throws gave MU (7-6, 2-5) a 67-64 lead inside the final six minutes, but Tech held the hosts to 1-of-11 shooting and two turnovers over the next five minutes.
Joey Potts tied the score with a three-point play and gave the Hustlin’ Owls the lead for good with a thunderous baseline dunk off a pass from Shivers. Kody Bauman converted inside and following a defensive technical foul, Shivers connected from the line, as the Owls extended the lead to 73-67 – and made free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Shivers made 5-of-9 3-pointers in the win, adding six rebounds and three assists. Bauman had his first double-double as a Hustlin’ Owl, posting season-highs with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Potts scored 10 points, with seven boards and five blocks; Jamison Guerra logged nine points and seven assists; with Kaison Faust adding eight rebounds.
Block led the Lions with 21 points and Tyrese Taylor finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds, but MU was held to a season-low 4-of-26 shooting from 3-point range and made just 34% of its field goal tries.
Tech returns home Friday night for a matchup against Corban University. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Warner Pacific 87, OIT 86: Thomas Miles scored a game-high 29 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 58 seconds remaining, as Warner Pacific got two key defensive stops late Friday.
In a game that featured 14 second-half lead changes, the Hustlin’ Owls grabbed an 86-85 lead on Potts' driving lay-up with 1:28 left.
Following Miles’ free throws, Tech had two chances to take the lead – but Guerra missed an open 3-pointer and following a defensive stop, Kody Bauman missed a contested layup with three seconds left. Potts grabbed the rebound, but lost the ball out of bounds inside the final second – giving WPU the win.
Five OIT players scored in double figures, led 18 points and nine rebounds from Potts.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
OIT 58, Multnomah 35: Maddyson Tull posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, as the Lady Owls stifled a short-handed Multnomah offense.
The Lady Owls (9-4, 5-2 CCC) extended their win streak to four games, using a 21-0 first-half run spanning 12 minutes to break open the game.
“We really played solid defense this entire weekend,” OIT assistant coach Joy Lease said. “Holding Multnomah to 21% shooting was key to earning a big road sweep.”
The 35 points allowed by OIT were the fewest surrendered in a CCC game since 2015-16 (29 points scored by Walla Walla).
Tull converted 8-of-11 field goals in the victory – recording her second double-double and second 20-point game of the season. Olivia Sprague had 10 points and six assists, Alexis Elquist had six points and eight rebounds, with Melissa Lee leading the team with nine boards.
The Lions, who suited just eight players, were led by a 13-point effort from Kaela Stonebarger. MU made 12-of-55 field goals.
OIT returns home for six of the next nine games, beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Corban University.
OIT 72, Warner Pacific 42: The Lady Owls used a 21-5 third quarter run to break open a close game.
Sprague scored 15 points and had six of a season-high 15 steals for the Lady Owls as they turned 22 WPU turnovers into 29 points.
Sprague added four rebounds and three assists in the win – scoring 15-or-more points for the 11th straight game. Tull had 13 points and four rebounds, with Kennedy Tull adding eight points. Jenna Wallace scored seven off the bench for OIT, with Gabbie Gascon scoring five points, with four steals and three assists.
Brown had 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Knights, who converted just 4-of-30 3-point attempts.