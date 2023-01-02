Keegan Shivers scored a season-high 25 points and played a key part of a 14-5 run over the final 5½ minutes, as Oregon Tech rallied to hand Multnomah University its first home loss of the season, 78-72 Saturday in Portland.

The Hustlin’ Owls (6-7, 3-4 Cascade Collegiate Conference) held the hosts to one field goal over a five-minute stretch late in the contest to remain unbeaten on the Lions' home floor.


