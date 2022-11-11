Joel Witts, OIT men's soccer goalkeeper

 OIT athletics

Second-half goals from Ellis Harwood and John Sarna complemented a stellar defensive effort from the Oregon Tech backs, as the Owls advanced to their second-straight Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament championship game, defeating No. 25-ranked Corban 2-0 at Les Schwab Soccer Park on Wednesday night in Springfield.

The win, along with top-seeded Warner Pacific advancing to Friday’s title game after a penalty kick thriller with Southern Oregon, clinches OIT (14-1-3) the CCC’s second automatic bid to the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championships.


