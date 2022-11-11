Second-half goals from Ellis Harwood and John Sarna complemented a stellar defensive effort from the Oregon Tech backs, as the Owls advanced to their second-straight Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament championship game, defeating No. 25-ranked Corban 2-0 at Les Schwab Soccer Park on Wednesday night in Springfield.
The win, along with top-seeded Warner Pacific advancing to Friday’s title game after a penalty kick thriller with Southern Oregon, clinches OIT (14-1-3) the CCC’s second automatic bid to the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championships.
The Owls broke a stalemate early in the second half, as Rosendo Juarez-Flores touched a 55th-minute pass out of a scrum to an unmarked Harwood just outside the box – with the junior lacing a low shot just inside the left post for the eventual winner.
While the OIT defense limited the Warriors (16-3-1) to two shots over the final 35 minutes, the offense added an insurance goal with 10 minutes remaining. Following a handball near midfield, Logan Miller launched a free kick into the middle of the box, with Sarna using his 6-foot-5 frame to elevate over the pack, heading the ball over Warriors goalkeeper Quinn McCallion.
Corban had its best chances in the first half, taking seven shots, including three on frame, during the final 20 minutes – but Oregon Tech goalie Joel Witts made three of his five saves in the flurry. Witts, center backs Reilly Combs and Cooper Hunt, along with outside backs Brock Rideout and Ryan Pearson blanked the second-most prolific offense in the CCC.
The statistics tilted the way of the Warriors, with Corban holding a 13-9 edge in shots and a 6-2 edge in corners.
OIT and Warner Pacific will meet Friday in the CCC Championship game at Civic Park in Eugene, in a rematch of last season’s double-overtime thriller won by the Owls. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
For the seventh consecutive season, the Oregon Tech men’s cross country team will compete at the NAIA National Championships, as the Owls earned one of 14 at-large bids to the upcoming race in Tallahassee, Fla.
In addition, senior Kira Morrow will represent the Lady Owls in the women’s race as one of 73 individuals selected to compete.
The OIT men are one of five Cascade Conference teams who will race next Friday at Apalachee Regional Park – as Southern Oregon, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Lewis-Clark State will join the Owls.
Last season, the Tech men placed 12th overall at the NAIA Championships.
VOLLEYBALL
Oregon Tech senior Nicole Reyes was honored as a first-team selection to the All-CCC volleyball team, announced by the league office.
Fellow senior, Aubrey Kievit was selected by the coaches as an honorable-mention pick.
Reyes earns first-team honors for the third-straight season – leading the Lady Owls in kills (298) and kills per set (3.82) – and finished her career as the second Lady Owls player with more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
Kievit earned honorable mention for the third time in her career, finishing 2022 with 439 digs, 4.42 digs per set and 29 aces – all team highs. The libero finished her time at OIT ranked second in career digs (1,709).