Cade O'Neill, OIT men's soccer

Cade O’Neill, OIT men’s soccer

 OIT athletics

Oregon Tech made its only lead of the night stand up, as an overtime penalty kick from Cade O’Neill broke a deadlock and the Owls defense thwarted any Eastern Oregon rally, topping the Mountaineers 3-2 in a Cascade Collegiate Conference quarterfinal game at Les Schwab Soccer Park in Springfield.

The Owls (12-1-4) rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to force the 20 minutes of extra time, with O’Neill drawing the penalty four minutes into the session. The senior drove a low shot past the diving Dalton Mauzay for his school-record 13th goal of the year – with the OIT defense not allowing an EOU shot the rest of the way.


Tags

Recommended for you