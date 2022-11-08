Oregon Tech made its only lead of the night stand up, as an overtime penalty kick from Cade O’Neill broke a deadlock and the Owls defense thwarted any Eastern Oregon rally, topping the Mountaineers 3-2 in a Cascade Collegiate Conference quarterfinal game at Les Schwab Soccer Park in Springfield.
The Owls (12-1-4) rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to force the 20 minutes of extra time, with O’Neill drawing the penalty four minutes into the session. The senior drove a low shot past the diving Dalton Mauzay for his school-record 13th goal of the year – with the OIT defense not allowing an EOU shot the rest of the way.
“Boys dug it out tonight,” OIT coach Sean McManamon said. “This is playoff (soccer) and every match is going to be a battle. The boys stuck to the game plan and came out on top. We are ready to go again (Wednesday).”
EOU (9-8-2) made the most of its limited opportunities – opening the scoring in the 28th minute on a Marcos Bravo goal. The lead would hold until the 51st minute, as Brock Rideout played a long ball into the box, with a John Sarna header beating Mauzay for the equalizer.
The momentum wouldn’t last, as the Mountaineers would regain the lead in the 54th minute on a set piece goal from Faris Ceranic.
Tech forced overtime in the 61st minute – as Sarna ripped a shot off the crossbar, with Andrew Pasang pouncing on the rebound and putting it into the net.
OIT finished the match with a 25-8 edge in total shots.
The Owls will meet No. 25-ranked Corban at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Southern Oregon 2, OIT 1: A spirited flurry inside the final 10 minutes nearly forced overtime, but Southern Oregon made a pair of first-half goals stand up, as the Lady Owls’ season ended in the CCC quarterfinals in Springfield.
Trailing 2-0, OIT (6-5-5) pushed forward in the waning moments – taking six of their 14 shots in the final 10 minutes. The Owls nearly got on the board in the 85th minute, as a Kiah Wetzell one-timer off a corner kick was cleared off the goal line by the Raiders (11-4-3) defense.
OIT struck with 68 seconds left – as Ashley Hart made a run down the left side of the pitch and slotted a ball inside the left post to give the Lady Owls hope. Following the restart, OIT had a final chance, with Wetzell getting a pass in space, but her 30-yard attempt was blocked by the Raiders’ defense.
OIT had a 14-9 edge in total shots, including an 11-4 edge in the second half.
The match marked the final collegiate contest for three Lady Owls seniors – Maddie Miller, Sylvia Sloss and Halle Adair.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Indiana Wesleyan 94, OIT 57: All-America post Seth Maxwell scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in a dominant first half, as the No. 5-ranked Wildcats held the Owls to 18% shooting before the intermission.
The Wildcats (2-2), coming off back-to-back losses, used runs of 11-0 and 17-0 to take a 30-6 lead against the No. 22-ranked Hustlin’ Owls – making their first appearance in the Hoosier State.
“Hats off to Indiana Wesleyan,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “What a great team who is exceptionally well coached.”
OIT (1-1) won the second half 44-43, thanks to a late 15-5 run after IWU built their largest lead of the night at 89-42.
“They beat us in every facet of the game,” Parnell said. “That’s 100% on me as a coach – I didn’t get the team ready for a truly big road game. We were not prepared as we should have been. I love this group and I truly believe we are a bunch of Oregon Tech guys. I have no doubt we will respond Friday night.”
Kody Bauman scored 11 points with four rebounds off the bench for OIT, with Joey Potts adding nine points and Noah Thomas tallying eight.
The Hustlin’ Owls travel north to Winona Lake on Friday, opening the Crossroads/Cascade Challenge against No. 8-ranked Grace College.