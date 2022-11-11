Frankie Davidson scored a game-high 25 points as eighth-ranked Grace College defeated the Oregon Tech men's basketball team 82-77 Friday in the Crossroads/Cascade Classic in Winona Lake, Indiana.
Jakob Gibbs and Ian Scott both added 18 points for the Lancers (4-0 overall), who overcame a 60-59 deficit in the final nine minutes.
OIT's Joey Potts scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds.
The Owls (1-2) are scheduled to take on Bethel at noon Saturday in the final round of the tournament.
MEN’S SOCCER
Warner Pacific 3, OIT 0 (OT): Matias Castano had a goal and an assist as the top-seeded Knights (18-0-3 overall) avenged last season’s overtime loss to the Owls in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament championship game at Civic Park in Eugene.
It was scoreless until Warner Pacific’s Hunter Leach scored in the eighth minute of overtime. The Knights score twice more in the next 10 minutes to pull away.
Despite the loss, OIT (14-2-3) had already clinched the conference's second automatic bid to the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championships, thanks to Wednesday's 2-0 semifinal victory against Corban.
CROSS COUNTRY
For the seventh consecutive season, the Oregon Tech men’s cross country team will compete at the NAIA National Championships, as the Owls earned one of 14 at-large bids to the upcoming race in Tallahassee, Fla.
In addition, senior Kira Morrow will represent the Lady Owls in the women’s race as one of 73 individuals selected to compete.
The OIT men are one of five Cascade Conference teams who will race next Friday at Apalachee Regional Park – as Southern Oregon, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Lewis-Clark State will join the Owls.
Last season, the Tech men placed 12th overall at the NAIA Championships.
VOLLEYBALL
Oregon Tech senior Nicole Reyes was honored as a first-team selection to the All-CCC volleyball team, announced by the league office.
Fellow senior, Aubrey Kievit was selected by the coaches as an honorable-mention pick.
Reyes earns first-team honors for the third-straight season – leading the Lady Owls in kills (298) and kills per set (3.82) – and finished her career as the second Lady Owls player with more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
Kievit earned honorable mention for the third time in her career, finishing 2022 with 439 digs, 4.42 digs per set and 29 aces – all team highs. The libero finished her time at OIT ranked second in career digs (1,709).