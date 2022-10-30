Career nights from Erik Fraser and Joey Potts helped No. 22-ranked Oregon Tech run its win streak in home openers to 21 games, riding a 61% shooting night to a 95-76 victory over No. 6 William Jessup on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.
The Hustlin’ Owls (1-0) avenged three losses to WJU from last season – including a setback in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.
“We really wanted to play Tech basketball,” coach Justin Parnell said. “Running the lane, getting all over the offensive glass and playing tough defense – we did that for the most part. Jessup is a really tough team for us to guard with their talent and quickness. That was a great win.”
Fraser scored 25 points – including 10 key points in an early second-half run – with Potts scoring 19, adding seven rebounds and four blocked shots.
OIT opened the game strong, as a Keegan Shivers 3-pointer and a driving lay-up form Noah Thomas gave the hosts a 23-16 advantage.
The Warriors (0-1) rallied behind Myles Corey – as the All-American scored eight consecutive points, followed by a Jordan Adams runner – giving the visitors a 31-30 lead with four minutes left in the half. The Owls took momentum into the break – as Jamison Guerra made a 3-pointer, Potts hammered home a dunk and Shivers scored on an inside move – with Tech taking a 41-35 lead to the half.
Enter Fraser, as the sophomore logged a personal 10-point run to open the second half, converting back-to-back lay-ups, followed by consecutive 3s, extending the lead to 51-40. His third 3-pointer of the half pushed the margin to 65-51, before a rally from WJU. The Warriors took advantage of a flagrant foul – as Cash Williams converted two free throws and Corey scored on a layup, pulling the visitors within 73-65 with eight minutes remaining.
Potts took over, scoring eight points in a 13-3 OIT run over the next six minutes – securing the Owls first season-opening win against a Top 25 foe.
Fraser finished 8 of 11 from the field, with Potts converting 7 of 11.
Kam Osborn had 12 points and seven assists, with Shivers scoring 10 points, along with a team-high eight rebounds. Transfer Kody Bauman had seven points off the bench, with fellow transfer Jay Elmore making 2 of 3 3-pointers.
Williams led the Warriors with 23 points, including 11-of-12 shooting from the stripe. Corey added 17 points with eight rebounds and Ty Artis came off the bench to tally 13.
OIT held a 36-34 edge on the glass, while both squads recorded 10 turnovers. The Owls converted 34 of 56 field-goal attempts, including 11 of 24 3-point tries.
The Owls will have next week off in preparation for a weeklong trip to Indiana – starting with a date at No. 5-ranked Indiana Wesleyan on Nov. 9, followed by the Cascade/Crossroads Classic in Winona Lake, meeting No. 8 Grace College and former national champ, Bethel College.
VOLLEYBALL
OIT 3, College of Idaho 0: Playing her final match at Danny Miles Court, fifth-year senior Nicole Reyes recorded 18 kills, helping the Lady Owls complete a season sweep of Yotes, 25-13, 25-17, 25-20, in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The victory kept the Lady Owls (13-13, 10-10 CCC) alive in the postseason race heading into the final weekend of the regular season, with Tech traveling to Warner Pacific and Multnomah.
OIT dominated play on Senior Night – with all six senior student-athletes contributing in the win – while the Owls defense limited the Yotes (9-18, 8-12) to a .063 hitting percentage.
Ashley Ripplinger rattled of eight consecutive points from the service line in Set 1 – including a pair of aces – as the Owls cruised to the early win. Reyes and Molly Grace each had a kill in a 5-1 run late in Set 2 to help OIT take the frame.
C of I battled in Set 3, taking a 15-9 lead on an Analise Hitchcock kill, only to see the hosts rally behind Kate Hicks, who had three kills in a block in a 10-2 run to give the Owls the lead. After Chayla Slavin cut the margin to 21-20 with a kill, OIT scored the final four points of the match, the last two on Kaley Whalen aces.
The seniors did the damage for OIT – as Ripplinger posted six kills and three aces, Kaylin Talonen had five kills, Courtney Isom finished with 25 assists, nine digs and three blocks, Aubrey Kievit had 14 digs and Alicia Volk recorded a season-high 10 kills. Hicks, a sophomore added six kills and four blocks.
Slavin led the Coyotes with seven kills and three blocks, with Hitchcock adding 15 assists and seven digs.
On Friday night, Reyes posted a season-high 23 kills, but Oregon Tech’s upset bid of No. 1-ranked Eastern Oregon fell short, as the Lady Owls dropped a 19-25, 25-19, 25-14, 27-25 decision.
MEN'S SOCCER
OIT 3, Multnomah 2: Brock Rideout had a Senior Day to remember, as he scored a goal and assisted on two others, helping the Owls secure the No. 2 seed in the CCC championships.
The Owls (11-1-4, 10-1-2 CCC) will meet Eastern Oregon a week from Monday in the tournament quarterfinals, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. in Springfield.
A pair of goals within a minute gave OIT a 2-0 lead. In the 34th minute, Rideout headed home a Kevin Rodriguez corner kick to give the hosts the advantage, while moments later, the senior played a ball from the end line right of the goal to a waiting Cade O’Neill, who buried his team-leading 12th goal of the year.
The Lions (7-10-1, 4-9) answered quickly, as Michael Appiah made a long run down the right side, playing a perfect cross in front of the goal to the waiting Nicolas Perdomo-Pinzon, who tapped home the feed.
Leading 2-1, Tech added a key goal early in the second half, as Rideout played a feed to a waiting Andrew Pasang, who ripped home his eighth goal of the year. The tally would be important, as Appiah scored inside the final minute of play for MU to close out the day.
OIT finished with a 11-9 edge in shots and a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.
It marked the final home game for six OIT seniors – O’Neill, Rideout, Joel Witts, John Sarna, Reilly Combs and Roni Rountree.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
OIT 2, Multnomah 0: Freshmen Kaelin Ness and Logan Kashima scored their first collegiate goals, helping the Lady Owls to a Senior Day victory.
OIT (6-4-5, 5-3-4 CCC) guaranteed its sixth consecutive winning season and secured the No. 7 playoff spot in the conference championships.
OIT dominated the run of play, holding a 35-2 edge in total shots and an 8-1 edge in corner kicks.
Tech opened the scoring in the eighth minute, as senior Maddie Miller took a 35-yard shot that banged off the left post – right to the foot of Ness, who slotted home the ball inside the 6-yard-box.
The Lions (2-14-1, 1-10-1) hung around – as keeper Camila Meneses-Thomas made five saves, with the MU back line redirecting a dozen OIT shot attempts. A 25-yard shot attempt from Sydney Thomas in the 68th minute was the visitors best scoring chance, but senior goalkeeper Halle Adair made the stop.
The hosts doubled their lead in the 72nd minute, as senior Sylvia Sloss played a long through ball to Kashima, beating Meneses-Thomas 1-on-1 for the goal.
Saturday marked the final home game for three OIT seniors – Adair, Sloss and Miller.
The Lady Owls will next play in the CCC Tournament quarterfinals a week from Monday.