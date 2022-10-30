OIT's Erik Fraser drives to basket

Oregon Tech's Erik Fraser drives to the basket against William Jewell, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

 Liza Safford/Special to the Herald & News

Career nights from Erik Fraser and Joey Potts helped No. 22-ranked Oregon Tech run its win streak in home openers to 21 games, riding a 61% shooting night to a 95-76 victory over No. 6 William Jessup on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.

The Hustlin’ Owls (1-0) avenged three losses to WJU from last season – including a setback in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.


