OIT's Gabbie Gascon drives to hoop

Oregon Tech's Gabbie Gascon drives to the basket in a 64-59 victory against Menlo in the opening round of the Lithia Classic, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Danny Miles Court in Klamath Falls.

 OIT athletics

Olivia Sprague led five Oregon Tech players in double-figures with 19 points, as the Lady Owls' women's basketball team completed a sweep of games at the Lithia Classic, topping George Fox 84-50 Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.

OIT (2-0) used a pair of big scoring runs in the opening 20 minutes to build a 43-29 halftime lead and a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter broke the game open.


Tags

Recommended for you