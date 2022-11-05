Olivia Sprague led five Oregon Tech players in double-figures with 19 points, as the Lady Owls' women's basketball team completed a sweep of games at the Lithia Classic, topping George Fox 84-50 Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.
OIT (2-0) used a pair of big scoring runs in the opening 20 minutes to build a 43-29 halftime lead and a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter broke the game open.
“This was a great win for our program,” OIT coach Paul Poetsch said. “I am so happy for our kids and the adjustments they made from (Friday) night. The entire team contributed – it was a true team win.”
The Division III Bruins (0-2) started the game with a flurry, as a Jenna Lacey basket gave the visitors a 16-7 lead five minutes into the opening quarter. OIT answered as Sprague converted a pair of baskets, as did Maddyson Tull, with a 15-2 surge giving the hosts a 22-18 second-quarter edge.
GFU cut the gap to 29-27, but Tull scored seven points in a 14-0 run late in the quarter to take the 14-point halftime lead.
OIT led 66-44 after three quarters – before 3s from Sprague and Alexis Elquist started a 10-0 run in the first two minutes of the final frame.
Sprague finished 9 of 12 from the field, adding seven rebounds, five assists and three steals – as the Lady Owls made 54% of their field-goal attempts. Tull was perfect from the field (6 of 6), scoring 15 points with five boards, with Elquist making 3 of 4 3-pointers, part of a 12-point night. Gabbie Gascon added 10 points, with Kayley Elliott scoring six points with a career-high 10 boards.
Lacey led the Bruins with 12 points – as GFU missed 24 of its final 25 3-point attempts and made just 32% of its total field-goal attempts.
The Lady Owls return to action next Saturday with an exhibition game at Linfield University.
OIT 64, Menlo 59: Sprague broke a 59-59 tie with a driving lay-up inside the final 90 seconds, part of a game-ending 13-2 Oregon Tech run, as the Lady Owls opened the season with a victory Friday night.
The Lady Owls won their 18th-straight home opener – handing Poetsch his first collegiate win. Tech used a 56-33 edge on the glass and forced 21 turnovers in the victory, overcoming 36 turnovers that led to 34 Menlo points.
The Oaks (1-1) took a 56-49 lead on a Jordyn Rosette 3-pointer with just over six minutes to play – but the visitors did not make another field goal, going 0 for 6 with three turnovers the rest of the way.
Tech connected on 5 of 8 free throws to cut the margin to 57-54 with four minutes left and, following a defensive stop, Gabbie Gascon made a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the score.
Melissa Lee converted a inside basket to give the Lady Owls the lead and after two Vivian Woo free throws pulled the Oaks even, Sprague got loose on the baseline to score – with OIT getting three defensive stops to close out the win.
Menlo opened the game on a 10-2 run – forcing four OIT turnovers in the first three minutes. The hosts answered behind Kayley Elliott, scoring 12 points in a 17-0 run, as the Owls built a 19-10 lead late in the quarter. The visitors took the lead into the locker room, using a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter to grab a 31-29 lead.
Elliott scored a career-high 16 points and added six rebounds, with Lee scoring 12 points with six rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Maddyson Tull had 10 points and a team-high nine boards, Sprague had 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals, with Gascon scoring nine points with six rebounds in her collegiate debut.
Tech finished the night 22 of 52 from the field, while making 16 of 24 free throws – getting to the line 20 times after halftime.
Kiara Brown had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Oaks, with Woo and Rosette each scoring 12.
Southern Oregon won Game 1 of the tournament, getting 14 points from Kami Walk in a 72-47 victory over George Fox.
VOLLEYBALL
OIT 3, Warner Pacific 0: The Owls closed out the season in convincing fashion, rolling to a three-set Cascade Collegiate Conference victory in Portland.
The Lady Owls (15-13, 12-10 CCC) finished in a tie for sixth place, but lost out on a conference tournament bid because they were swept in the season series with Lewis-Clark State, the team they were tied with.
Oregon Tech broke a 20-20 tie in the opening set, as kills from seniors Nicole Reyes and Kaylin Talonen capped a 5-1 run. OIT used a 7-1 run to open Set 2 and punctuated the match with a 12-1 run in Set 3 to complete the win.
Molly Grace led OIT with 12 kills in the victory, with Reyes recording eight kills and Talonen adding six kills. Courtney Isom had 19 assists and nine digs, with Aubrey Kievit leading the Owls with 11 digs.
Tevlin Britton had 13 kills to pace the Knights (1-21, 1-21).
The match capped the careers of six OIT seniors – Reyes, Talonen, Isom, Kievit, Ashley Ripplinger and Alicia Volk.
The Lady Owls swept Multnomah 25-17, 25-23, 25-13 Friday night as Grace had nine kills.