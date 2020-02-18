On the day Mitchell Fink was named to the list of 50 finalists for the Bevo Francis Award as the nation’s top small-college basketball player, he turned in a rare performance with a triple-double effort for the Oregon Tech men’s basketball team.
In another crucial game for the 12th-rated Hustlin’ Owls, Fink was one of five Tech players to score in double figures.
He also had game-high totals of 12 assists and 10 rebounds as OIT dominated Walla Walla University, 104-63, Saturday night in a game which ended well past 11 p.m., and Herald and News deadlines.
He played a key role as the Hustlin’ Owls jumped out to a 12-0 lead three minutes into the game.
After Fink assisted Garret Albrecht, Matt Van Tassell and Scotty Burge on their baskets, he nailed a three-pointer before the Wolves could dent the scoreboard on a night the visitors would get no closer than 10 points, which they did three times, the last with 11½ minutes left in the first half.
Fink finished with 17 points, and his weeklong efforts to help OIT go 3-0 earned the senior All-American Cascade Collegiate Conference Player of the Week honors.
All five OIT starters reached double figures, with Van Tassell scoring a career-high 26 points to take game-scoring honors. Harrison Steiger added 20 points for OIT, and Burge and Albrecht 14 each.
Any concerns coaches and fans might have had about taking Saturday’s game lightly were erased quickly.
To put those concerns to rest, Tech scored 14 of the final 16 points of the first half for a 54-26 lead, the final basket coming on a Kyle Hadwick layup.
Walla Walla was able to cut its deficit to 64-47 6½ minutes into the second half, but the Hustlin’ Owls would open up a 35-point lead with just under four minutes to play as they pushed their conference record to 12-6 and into third place.
Tech is 22-6 with just two games left in the regular season, and plays host to Warner Pacific at 7:30 p.m. Friday in OIT’s annual Black Out for Hunger game, and then host to Multnomah at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Senior Night.
OWL HOOTS
n Tech held a 41-26 edge in rebounds against Walla Walla, and was a solid 22-for-23 at the free-throw line.
n OIT had 25 assists on its 37 baskets, which paired strongly with just eight turnovers.
n Nine of the 10 Oregon Tech players to see game action scored points, and nine had at least one rebound.
n Zayne Browning led Walla Walla with 22 points and 10 rebounds Saturday.
n Fink is one of nine NAIA Division II players to make the list of 50 finalists for Bevo Francis Award, and Multnomah’s Justin Martin is one of the others.
n The next NAIA national Division II basketball poll comes out Wednesday, and regular season league champion The College of Idaho, along with Southern Oregon, will be rated ahead of OIT. Southern needs one win this weekend to lock down third place.
n Northwest University plays Evergreen State tonight and travels to Walla Walla over the weekend. A sweep could lead the Eagles into a potential tie for third place.
n The men’s conference tournament begins Wednesday, Feb. 26, with other games set for Saturday, Feb. 29, and Tuesday, March 3. The national tournament begins March 11 at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.