Looking to stay active? Miss playing basketball with your friends? Feel like your dribbling skills are starting to slip?
The Hustlin’ Owls are hoping to have a solution.
Oregon Tech basketball, fresh off a 26-7 season and their fourth consecutive trip to the NAIA National Tournament, are hosting free basketball clinics via the videoconferencing software Zoom.
“Coach Wetzler and I were thinking of ways to help the community during this unfortunate time and came up with the idea of virtual basketball camps,” said men’s basketball head coach Justin Parnell. “Our players are great teachers of the game and with so many kids not physically attending school right now, we thought it would the perfect time to roll this out. Our hope is that this provides some joy to the kids of the Klamath Basin and gives them something to look forward to a few times a week.”
The online clinics have been trialed over the past few weeks with growing success. The Hustlin’ Owls Online Skills Camp is free of charge as a thank you for the communities’ support of the Hustlin’ Owls. All you need to participate is a laptop or phone, the Zoom app or access to our meeting link, and a basketball.
“These camps will be taught and demonstrated by Oregon Tech athletes and coaches — featuring workouts similar to those done at practice by our players. Campers will have the opportunity to learn and improve their skills right from their home. There will be thorough instruction, demonstration, and time for Q & A.”
The online clinics have a recommended age of 10+ and will be running Tuesday and Thursday from 1:00-2:00 pm. You can sign your future Hustlin’ Owl up today by visiting OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com.