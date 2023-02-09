Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke announced the hiring of Tom Moore as coach of the Lady Owls' women’s soccer program Thursday.
Moore heads to the Klamath Basin after a decorated career at Highline Community College in Washington, winning more than 200 games and a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference titles.
“We are excited to welcome Tom Moore to the Oregon Tech family,” Van Dyke said. “Tom had an outstanding career at the junior college level and knows what it takes to win. I am excited for the future of our women’s soccer program.”
Moore spent more than two decades at HCC – first as a player in the 1990s, while beginning his coaching journey in 2002 as an assistant for the Thunderbirds, before taking over as head coach in 2006.
In his 17 seasons, his teams posted a 201-81-42 overall record – winning over 79% of its games over his final 12 years as coach.
“I’ve been looking for a program that is committed to supporting students both academically and athletically. I believe I’ve found that here at OIT,” Moore said. “I am looking forward to building something special alongside the great players, great staff, and more importantly, great people here at Oregon Tech.”
Moore was honored as NWAC West Region Coach of the Year on seven occasions, while earning NWAC Coach of the Year honors following the 2017 and 2019 seasons – leading his club to the NWAC Tournament championship. His teams were a fixture in the postseason, advancing to the NWAC semifinals in 2007 and 2018, while reaching the title game in both 2015 and 2016.
Moore earned his degree in Human Performance and Kinesiology at Huntingdon College in Alabama, where Moore earned All-Region honors as a player. He earned his master’s degree in Recreation and Sport Sciences from Ohio University in 2017.
“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this athletics program,” Moore said. “I want to say thank you to the search committee, along with all the students and staff who were part of my OIT experience, for believing in me through this process. I’m excited to get to work.”
Moore replaces Casey Tate, who left the program following the 2021 season. Assistant Tom Eichelkraut piloted the team in 2022 on an interim basis, leading the Lady Owls to their sixth straight postseason berth.