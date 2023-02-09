OIT women's soccer coach Tom Moore

New Oregon Tech women's soccer coach Tom Moore had a 201-81-42 record in 17 seasons at Highline Community College in Washington, winning a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference titles.

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke announced the hiring of Tom Moore as coach of the Lady Owls' women’s soccer program Thursday.

Moore heads to the Klamath Basin after a decorated career at Highline Community College in Washington, winning more than 200 games and a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference titles.


