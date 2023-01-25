OIT cross country coach Mike Anderson

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke announced the hiring of Mike Anderson as the coach for the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs Wednesday.

“We are excited to have Mike continue the momentum he built during the cross country season,” Van Dyke said. “He hit the ground running in August and didn’t stop. Our track and cross country teams are in good hands.”


