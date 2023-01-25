Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke announced the hiring of Mike Anderson as the coach for the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs Wednesday.
“We are excited to have Mike continue the momentum he built during the cross country season,” Van Dyke said. “He hit the ground running in August and didn’t stop. Our track and cross country teams are in good hands.”
Anderson joined the OIT staff on an interim basis in August and led both the men’s and women’s cross country teams to fourth-place finishes at the Cascade Conference Championships. His men’s team placed 21st at the NAIA Championships, with two athletes (Jonas Hartline and Nick McMillen) earning All-America honors.
“I am excited for this opportunity,” Anderson said. “We built the foundation during our cross country season and look to continue the momentum into the spring. OIT has had a rich tradition in both cross country and track, both at a conference and national level – and I look forward to build our teams into contenders for both Cascade Conference and NAIA titles.”
Prior to joining the OIT staff, Anderson spent 15 years as the top assistant at College of Idaho, helping the Yotes to a combined 19 Cascade Conference cross country and track titles. In 2021, he was honored as the USTFCCCA West Region Women's Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year.
The native of Ilwaco, Wash., helped build C of I into one of the premier distance running programs in the Northwest – coaching four student-athletes to individual NAIA national titles and leading teams to eight Top-5 finishes at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships.
Anderson is a 2001 graduate of Eastern Oregon, earning NAIA Cross Country All-America honors as a senior. Post-collegiately, he placed third at the 2008 USATF Trail Marathon Championships.
The Owls will have two assistant coaches during the track season – as longtime assistant, Bill Rinehard will work with the pole vaulters and throws, while former NAIA javelin national champion, Hunter Drops, will work with sprinters and field events.
Tech opens the track and field season next weekend, competing indoors at the Portland Indoor.