OIT volleyball coach Alexis Garrison

 Courtesy of Evergreen athletics

Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke announced the hiring of Alexis Garrison as the 12th volleyball coach in program history.

Garrison heads to the Klamath Basin after seven years at Cascade Collegiate Conference rival Evergreen State – two seasons as a player, one season as an assistant coach and three years as the Geoducks' head coach.


