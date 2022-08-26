Oregon Tech forward John Sarna, foreground, reacts after a goal against Corban University last season. Sarna, a three-time All-Cascade Collegiate Conference selection, needs seven points to become OIT’s all-time leading scorer.
First-year Oregon Tech coach Sean McManamon inherits a men’s soccer team that was the most prolific in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, with their 52 goals the most in program history.
With the club returning four of six starters in the midfield and attack areas, plus outstanding depth at each position, the Owls have the firepower to make a deep run in the postseason.
The team heads into 2022 riding a 14-match unbeaten streak – with departing seniors, Jake Mitchell and Anthony Santillan, big parts of the run. Mitchell was a three-time All-CCC selection in the midfield and led the Owls with 10 goals last season, while Santillan scored nine goals and nabbed his first all-league honors.
The cupboard is not bare – as 13 players with quality experience return at either a forward or midfield spot.
Returning starter DeShone Myles is the glue to the group in the defensive midfield spot The sophomore stands at 6-foot-3 and has the versatility to win balls in the air, stop an attack, or play a ball forward.
“I like a ‘6’ that can hold things down and stop a counter as a clean sheet is the most important thing,” McManamon said. “Someone who is an anchor piece that two guys can work off of and be free flowing – giving our front three an opportunity to get in-behind lines.”
Competition in the central midfield will be fierce, as returning starter Cade O’Neill is joined by junior Dylan Nakagawa, who missed most of last season due to injury. O’Neill scored three goals and added three assists, with Nakagawa expected to be key to the Owls distribution.
“We have a lot of experience in the midfield, guys who know what it takes to raise a trophy” McManamon stated. “We have guys who can work the flank and get up and down the line and read what our opponent gives us and find the counter.”
Look for returners Richy Valadez and Kevin Rodriguez to get extended minutes early in the season after playing in reserve roles in 2021. Freshman Pedro Rodrigues has high level experience from his club days in Brazil.
“It’s great to have Dylan back and hitting his stride after missing most of last year,” the new coach said. “He will be key in the midfield. Kevin and Richy are able to open things up with creativity.”
The Owls will be dangerous on the outside, as three-time All-CCC pick, John Sarna, is back for his senior season, along with sophomore Andrew Pasang – both key during the 2021 postseason run. The 6-foot-5 Sarna led OIT with seven assists last season and needs seven points to become Tech’s all-time leading scorer. Pasang was equally impressive, scoring two goals with four assists and is coming off an outstanding spring season.
“Sarna is a big piece to have back and Pasang gives us some craftiness and flair – allowing us to isolate players and go one-on-one,” McManamon said. “They are extremely dangerous and dynamic and are fun to watch.”
Three juniors and a freshman will battle for minutes in winger roles – as Sean Burcin, Ellis Harwood and Hunter Hoogerwerf combined to make 26 appearances in 2021. Logan Miller, an all-state selection from Juneau, Alaska, has also had a solid training camp.
At the point, Arthur Proost was slotted as the go-to player, after scoring five goals during his first season with the squad. However, the sophomore will be sidelined during the early season – allowing three others to make the most of the opportunity. Transfer Rosendo “Piso” Juarez-Flores, an All-Northwest Athletic Conference transfer from Rogue Community College, has been impressive in camp, with junior Matthew Shirley and sophomore Britton Ullan battling for minutes.
Tech will have four opportunities to find the right combination before their conference opener on the road Sept. 16 at Evergreen. The Owls will play non-conference matchups at Simpson (Aug. 28), a neutral-site contest in La Grande vs. Jamestown (Sept. 2) and a home date vs. Menlo (Sept. 12).