The top-of-table Oregon Tech men's soccer team (13-1, 9-1 CCC) defended their conference lead valiantly Saturday, dispatching the College of Idaho 1-0 in a bruising road match the Owls spent partially short handed.
OIT junior forward Anthony Santillan scored the deciding goal in the 82nd minute of a match where both teams combined for 29 fouls, six yellow cards and two reds. Shortly after scoring the goal — which was assisted by Ryan Pearson and Cade O'Neill — Santillan himself would receive a yellow for his celebrations.
The win completed both a successful weekend road sweep for the Owls, who along with defeating the Yotes (6-4-1, 4-4-1) also downed Eastern Oregon 2-0 in La Grande on Friday, but also sets up a massive home match at Oregon Tech this coming weekend.
In the win Saturday, the Owls went down to 10 men after an altercation a few minutes before halftime led to an Idaho yellow card and a red-card ejection for Tech's Jack Warner.
The sides would even out to 10 men apiece midway through the second half, when the Yotes' goalkeeper Zac Dean was ejected. Santillan's goal would come about 10 minutes later.
The win put the Cascade Collegiate Conference-leading Owls three points clear of Southern Oregon and Corban — both are tied for second place.
Tech, winners of seven straight, will host that Corban team on Friday for what should be a can't-miss battle of conference heavyweights. A bit of history will be on the line as well. In the 21 matches the sides have played since 2008, the Warriors have won 19. Corban has taken the last five meetings as Tech's last win in the series came in September 2016.
The OIT defense — which has only allowed a conference-low 3 goals all year — will look to contain a balanced Corban attack that has four different players with at least three goals on the season. Midfielder Alvaro Arche, a junior from Barcelona, leads the Corban offense with 4 goals and 4 assists on the year.
Tech, of course, will have plenty of weapons to lean on. The Owls' 38 goals on the year is tied with Warner Pacific for the CCC lead. Midfielder Jake Mitchell leads the team in points with 8 goals and 3 helpers.
The match kicks off at noon on Friday at the OIT Soccer Field.