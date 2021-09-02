The air quality for Oregon Tech’s season opener was excellent. The Owls’ defense, however, was suffocating.
The OIT men’s soccer team (1-0) began their 2021 campaign with a 3-0 win over the William Jessup University Warriors (0-1) on the Oregon Tech soccer field on Thursday. The Owls did not allow a single shot on goal.
With a kickoff AQI under 50, the home contest was among the first any Oregon Tech athletic squad has been able to get off this fall season. The undefeated women’s soccer team has so far not been able to host a home contest due to air quality issues.
“It’s been nice to just get at home and play a game,” said Casey Tate, the Owls’ head coach. “I think they were excited for it.”
From first whistle, Oregon Tech was in the driver’s seat. Early in the game, nearly every William Jessup touch seemed contested as the Owls pressed high up the field and dominated one-on-one matchups.
The team forced dangerous turnovers in the Warrior end and the Owls took advantage, Tate said, creating corners, shots and chaos in the William Jessup box.
Junior Jake Mitchell potted the Owls’ first goal of the season with over 20 minutes remaining in the first half. The scoring play began when sophomore forward John Sarna directed a cross on goal, coaxing a strong save from the Warrior goalie. After the save, the ball sputtered loose in the 18-yard box, allowing Mitchell to push the ball into the largely open net. Sarna was credited with an assist.
“We pressed good, we worked well as a team,” said Jake Mitchell, a junior midfielder who wore the captain’s armband for the Owls. “When we wanted to go, we went and won the ball up in their half of the field and created some good chances.”
By halftime, Oregon Tech had 10 shots, four of which were on goal. William Jessup had none. By the final minute, the Owls totaled 17 shots to just two from the Warriors.
The Owls’ second goal was a picture-perfect volley that junior forward Anthony Santillan smashed into the top-right corner, to the delight of the smattering of fans in attendance.
The final goal came when a slick through-ball made its way up to freshman Andrew Pasang, whose subsequent pass teed up a near point-blank chance which sophomore Arthur Proost didn’t miss.
The Owls ensured the shutout by doing a great job cutting off William Jessup counter attacks — an area that the Warriors burned OIT on last year, Tate said. Even when William Jessup had possession in Tech’s half they were often run down and muscled off the ball.
“When we felt like they had our press beat we got back and we got behind the ball and we got connected again and went again,” Mitchell said. “I think it was just a lot of good communication.”
Fifth-year goalkeeper Robert Sams was a bright spot for the Warriors, making five saves on eight shots on goal.
“William Jessup’s a good team,” Tate said. “I think it’s just early in the season and I think some days you’re gonna look great and some days you could have some issues. Today I thought we did pretty well and controlled the game pretty well.”