Oregon Tech’s Jonas Hartline, right, and Mark French run during the Cascade Collegiate Conference meet at the Running Y Ranch Resort last October. Hartline  will be expected to help fill the void left by the graduated French, a five-time NAIA All-American.

 Ben Vallejos/Special to the Herald & News

Returning five of their seven runners from last season’s traveling squad that placed 12th at the NAIA Championships, the Oregon Tech men’s cross country team is poised to make their seventh straight trip to the national meet.

New coach Mike Anderson will have to replace the top runner in program history – as five-time NAIA All-American Mark French has graduated, along with fellow senior, Chris Ramirez. However, the bulk of the squad that won two races and placed third at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, look to continue the program’s success.

