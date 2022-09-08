Oregon Tech’s Jonas Hartline, right, and Mark French run during the Cascade Collegiate Conference meet at the Running Y Ranch Resort last October. Hartline will be expected to help fill the void left by the graduated French, a five-time NAIA All-American.
Returning five of their seven runners from last season’s traveling squad that placed 12th at the NAIA Championships, the Oregon Tech men’s cross country team is poised to make their seventh straight trip to the national meet.
New coach Mike Anderson will have to replace the top runner in program history – as five-time NAIA All-American Mark French has graduated, along with fellow senior, Chris Ramirez. However, the bulk of the squad that won two races and placed third at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, look to continue the program’s success.
Headlining the squad are a pair of two-time All-CCC picks – senior Jonas Hartline and fifth-year senior Nick McMillen. Hartline had a banner 2021, earning All-America honors, while clocking a personal-best 8,000-meter time of 24:39. McMillen was equally impressive, posting a career-best f 25:04 at the Warrior Invite.
“Our men’s team returns a group of veteran racers that have a ton of big meet experience – with Nick competing at four previous NAIA championships and Jonas running at three,” Anderson said.
Back for the Owls is senior Joseph Wilkinson and sophomores Toby Ruston and Thomas Long – who all competed at the national meet. Ruston was the Owls No. 5 finisher at the NAIA meet and posted a time of 25:28; Wilkinson was OIT’s fifth finisher at the CCC Championships, with he and Long each recording top-times of 25:39.
Junior Maxwell Cox returns for his third season and was part of the 2020 NAIA team, with sophomores Noah Marshall and Tychon Preston each looking to crack the scoring quintet in 2022.
Oregon Tech will compete in four regular-season events prior to the CCC Championships – to be held this November in Talent. The season opens Friday at the CCC Preview, with the squad racing twice in Rocklin, Calif., in events hosted by William Jessup, while also racing at the Charles Bowles Invite in Salem.
“I am excited for Friday as I know they know how to race,” Anderson said. “We will see familiar foes – as Southern and Eastern will have great groups, along with Corban and Bushnell. It will give us a great test prior to the big meet in two weeks.”