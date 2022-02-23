The Hustlin’ Owls found themselves on the wrong end of an upset on Wednesday, losing 85-76 to Warner Pacific in a conference tournament quarterfinal game at Danny Miles Court.
“That's a tough one,” said senior Scotty Burge of the loss. “Not feeling very good. We didn't execute our game plan, just didn't come out ready to play. I mean, we started out good, but other than that they just made a little run and we just couldn't fight back enough.”
The loss eliminated Tech from contending for the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s last automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament.
However, OIT’s postseason hopes aren’t yet dead. The Owls could still receive an at-large bid from the NAIA. The association will make those tournament invitations public when they reveal the bracket on Thursday, March 3 at 5 p.m. PST.
Even with the conference tournament loss, Tech is arguably still in decent position to be awarded an at-large bid after finishing second in a tough conference in the regular season. The Owls were also still receiving a substantial number of votes in the final national coaches’ poll released Wednesday prior to the game. If those rankings were extended past the top-25, Tech would be sitting at No. 30.
On Wednesday, Tech started the game with energy and on fire, scoring on eight of their first 11 possessions. During that stretch Tech went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and piled up a 20-7 lead before Warner Pacific took their second timeout of the game. All four of the Owls’ early threes came from both Burge and freshman Keegan Shivers.
However, Tech’s big first-half lead — which stretched to as large as 13 points — quickly began to shrink as the half wore on. Around the 10-minute mark, Warner Pacific launched a 15-3 run to tie the game at 31 with a little under seven minutes to go in the first half. WPU finally overtook Tech with under four minutes to go, taking their first lead of the game at 38-37.
Both squads went through a mult-minute drought until Tech took back the lead with under a minute to go in the first half. The Owls would never lead again.
It looked like that lead would hold until the break until Isaac Etter, WPU’s leading scorer, was fouled while jacking up a desperation 3-pointer from near midcourt as time was about to expire. Etter hit all three shots, allowing the Knights to take a 41-39 lead into halftime.
Warner Pacific heated up again after halftime, outscoring the Owls 24-19 in the first 10 minutes to grow a seven-point lead. Half of the Knights’ points came in the paint and often after offensive rebounds. During that stretch, WPU pulled down 10 rebounds to just three for Tech.
WPU’s Thomas Miles — who would finish with a game-high 23 points off the bench — did most of his damage in the second half, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in those 20 minutes.
Down the stretch Tech certainly made things uncomfortable for the Knights, getting within four points with just over a minute to go. But looking to extend the game, the Owls had to send WPU to the free-throw line and the Knights hit seven shots from the stripe in the final minute to ice the game.
“They hit a few shots and we were missing some and I think our turnovers kind of killed us,” Burge said. “But I mean, they're a good 3-point shooting team, so give credit to them. But yeah, we could have done a much better job.”
The Owls had 14 turnovers to just five for WPU. The Knights also accumulated seven steals
Big-man Joey Potts led all Tech scorers with 13 points in 19 minutes. Burge totaled a dozen points — all off 3-pointers — and also dished out five assists. Senior Kellen Gerig and junior Kaison Faust scored 10 points each.
Coming into the contest, Tech had defeated Warner Pacific six straight times — the most recent of which was a 27-point drubbing that the Owls delivered at Danny Miles Court less than two weeks ago.
Wednesday’s loss capped an up-and-down February for Tech where they went 4-4 while trying to keep the conference crown away from the eventual regular season champ: The College of Idaho.
Seventh-seeded Warner Pacific will go on to face that very College of Idaho team this Saturday in Caldwell, Idaho.
Meanwhile, Tech — the conference tourney’s No. 2 seed — will wait for the national tournament bracket reveal. Should the Owls receive a bid, they'll play again in the NAIA tournament’s first round on March 11.