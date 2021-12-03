The Hustlin’ Owls are back.
The Oregon Tech men took No. 15 College of Idaho (7-3, 1-1) to school on Friday night, defeating the Yotes 83-68 in Tech’s Cascade Collegiate Conference home opener.
The Owls (5-5, 2-0) came into this season with their typical high expectations, but then stumbled out of the gate to a 2-4 start. They’ve won three of their last four to get back to .500 and now sport two quality wins to start their conference slate.
“I just loved our competitiveness and just how tough we played,” said senior guard Scotty Burge, who led the Owls in minutes on Friday.
In a phone call Thursday, OIT Head Coach Justin Parnell told the Herald and News that the winner of Tech’s tilt with the Yotes would win on the glass. Much like the scoreboard, the Owls held a double-digit advantage in the rebound department, outboarding the College of Idaho 43-28.
“That was a key point for us,” Burge said. “We got to get on the offensive glass and then we also got to just box them out and not let them get on the O glass.”
Burge led the Owls in rebounds at halftime with 5. Junior Kaison Faust just overtook him by game’s end with 7 total.
But Tech’s rebounding effort was far from just a few individuals. Along with Burge and Faust, five different Owls had at least five rebounds.
“Rebound, rebound, rebound,” Faust said after the game. “That’s basically what we were drilling in our head through the whole week of practice.”
The Hustlin’ Owls punished the Yotes in half one, sustaining an incredible 62.1 percent shooting percentage through the first 20 minutes on their way to a 45-28 halftime score.
Matt Van Tassell led Tech in scoring at the break with 10 while big man Joey Potts was an animal at the rim, coming up with at least three dunks on his way to 8 points. One of those dunks was set up by an energy raising block on the defensive end which he followed with a slam on the attack.
Keegan Shivers heated up from deep in the second half to become one of four Owls to finish in double figures. Shivers was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc to get to his 11 points. Faust had a team-high 14 points, followed by Van Tassel with 13 and Garret Albrecht contributed 10.
The Yotes finally got going after the 10-minute mark of half two. From there, they launched a 17-4 run to get back within 10 points. During that stretch, the Owls went over three minutes without scoring. That drought was broken by a Burge three-pointer.
“We’re starting to mature a little bit more,” Faust said. “We’re getting there and, you know, there’s always work to be done.”
Next up, the Owls have another home CCC contest against Eastern Oregon University back at Danny Miles Court on Saturday at 5 p.m.