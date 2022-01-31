The Hustlin’ Owls continued their conference domination over the weekend, blowing by Evergreen State and Northwest University.
On Friday night, Tech dispatched Evergreen 89-66 in a wire-to-wire win. Matt Van Tassell and Kaison Faust both had 15 points and seven rebounds each. Van Tassell’s total was bolstered by a 3-for-9 shooting effort from deep while Faust was 7-for-8 inside the arc.
Freshman guard Kam Osborn and big-man Joey Potts both also scored 10 points each. As a team, the Owls shot an impressive 52.2 percent from the field.
However, Tech topped that mark when they shot 60 percent in a 94-75 win over Northwest on Saturday.
That percentage was in large part thanks to Kellen Gerig’s video-game-like 35 points — a career high. The senior from Bieber, Calif., made 16 of his 20 attempts. In just 10 first-half minutes, Gerig scored 21 points.
{span}”Really nice job by our guys this weekend,” Owls’ Head Coach Justin Parnell said in a release. “Northwest is tough, and they are going to be a tough out down the stretch. Kellen (Gerig) was outstanding tonight. He’s healthy and it shows. Kaison (Faust) was relentless on the boards this weekend.”{/span}
Faust had another great game, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the year. Potts also added 13 points and senior Scotty Burge added 11.
Though there were a few close moments against Northwest, the Owls never trailed over the course of the weekend.
With seven games remaining in their regular season slate, Tech (17-6, 14-1 CCC) still sits in first place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The Owls also have a game in hand over second-place College of Idaho, who have a 14-2 conference record.
The Owls return to the road this weekend, facing Bushnell (8-15, 6-10) in Eugene on Friday, followed by a Saturday showdown with Corban (14-10, 9-7) in Salem.