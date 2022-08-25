A breakout match from freshman Savanna Sterck was not enough for Oregon Tech, as the Lady Owls dropped their first match of the Warrior Volleyball Invitational to host William Jessup in four sets Thursday in Rocklin, Calif.

The Warriors (1-1) used 10 aces and a 46-39 edge in kills to pick up the 25-17, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20 victory.

