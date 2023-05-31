Oregon Tech players stand along the third-base line as rival Southern Oregon receives the NAIA World Series championship trophy Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Columbus, Ga. SOU defeated the Lady Owls 11-0 in five innings for the title.
Oregon Tech players try to rally their team after falling behind 5-0 in the first inning in the NAIA World Series championship against rival Southern Oregon on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Matthew Hicks/MSH Visual
Southern Oregon's Deja Acosta, left, forces out Oregon Tech's Jayce Seavert at second base during the NAIA World Series championship Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Matthew Hicks/MSH Visual
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Oregon Tech’s run through the elimination bracket finished two wins shy of a national title, as Southern Oregon used a pair of home runs and stellar pitching to claim an 11-0 victory in five innings in the championship game of the NAIA Softball World Series on Wednesday at South Commons Softball Complex.
Senior Cayla Williams tossed her second shutout of the tournament against the Lady Owls (54-10 overall), working around five singles — earning tournament MVP honors — benefiting from big blasts from Ashton Cathey and Riley Donovan in the victory.