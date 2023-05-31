COLUMBUS, Ga. — Oregon Tech’s run through the elimination bracket finished two wins shy of a national title, as Southern Oregon used a pair of home runs and stellar pitching to claim an 11-0 victory in five innings in the championship game of the NAIA Softball World Series on Wednesday at South Commons Softball Complex.

Senior Cayla Williams tossed her second shutout of the tournament against the Lady Owls (54-10 overall), working around five singles — earning tournament MVP honors — benefiting from big blasts from Ashton Cathey and Riley Donovan in the victory.


