Both College of Idaho teams captured this year's Cascade Collegiate Conference cross country titles in a chilly championship meet on Friday.
With wins in the men's and women's competitions, the Yotes captured the conference's automatic berths in the NAIA National Championship meet in Vancouver, Washington, on November 19.
The rest of the CCC's top teams — many of which are ranked among the NAIA's best — still have a chance to gain an at-large bid to the national meet, but they'll have to wait until Tuesday when those are slated to be announced.
Oregon Tech hosted the conference championship meet on a portion of the Running Y Ranch and Resort golf course. The cross country course's start and finish lines were located near the 18th hole.
Both the OIT men's and women's teams placed third in their respective competitions. The top-15 individual finishers in each race earned All-Conference honors and between both of Friday's races, six different Owls earned the distinction.
In the men's 8K race, Tech sophomore Jonas Hartline and senior Mark French finished sixth and seventh respectively and about 40 seconds behind the race winner — Logan Hunt, of the College of Idaho. OIT's Nick McMillen placed 13th, earning himself All-Conference honors as well.
"I thought that our men overall ran really well," said Jack Kegg, Tech's head cross country coach. "We were rated fourth in the conference going in, so to get third is always a positive."
The conference-winning, No. 19 Yotes managed to stuff six of their runners into the top-20 in the men's competition. No. 12 Lewis-Clark State, which placed second, and No. 15 Oregon Tech only finished four runners each in the first 20.
Still, with a third-place finish, the OIT men beat out three other ranked squads in No. 8 Southern Oregon, No. 20 Eastern Oregon and No. 24 Northwest University. Because of that, Kegg feels his team "has a pretty good shot" at being awarded an at-large bid come Tuesday.
In the women's 5K race, junior Faith Widman was the fastest Owl, nabbing sixth place with a 19:33.40 time — less than 25 seconds off the race winner, Ellyse Tingelstad of the College of Idaho. Tech's Delani Dietrich and Hannah Mason finished 13th and 15th to also earn All-Conference honors.
"The women stepped up really big for themselves," Kegg said. "They were rated number five in our conference and to get third, they had to race really well."
A No. 6-ranked College of Idaho ran away with the women's competition, finishing five runners in the top-12. An unranked OIT squad nearly caught No. 13 Southern Oregon for second place. The Owls did beat out both No. 25 Northwest University and Lewis-Clark State, who were among the top unranked vote-getters in the latest coaches' poll.
"The ladies have done a really good job of growing and pushing in the meet and being at home never hurts," Kegg said.
The Owls were certainly familiar with the Running Y course on Friday and may even feel somewhat at home on the Vancouver course as the program has run in multiple national championship races there over the years.
Team results
Men's 8K
- No. 19 College of Idaho, 52 points.
- No. 12 Lewis-Clark State, 56.
- No. 15 Oregon Tech, 73.
- No. 8 Southern Oregon, 76.
- No. 20 Eastern Oregon, 113.
- No. 24 Northwest University, 119.
- Bushnell, 244.
- Corban, 249.
- Multnomah, 272.
- Walla Walla, 282.
Women's 5K
- No. 6 College of Idaho, 33 points.
- No. 13 Southern Oregon, 87.
- Oregon Tech, 90.
- Lewis-Clark State, 103.
- No. 25 Northwest University, 114.
- Eastern Oregon, 163.
- Multnomah, 178.
- Bushnell, 194.
- Corban, 220.
Individual results
Top-15 finishers in each race also received All-Conference honors.
Men's 8K — 1. Logan Hunt, College of Idaho, 24 minutes, 52.1 seconds; 2. Cole Olsen, Lewis-Clark, 25:03.6; 3. Kevin VanDyke, Southern Oregon, 25:24.4; 4. Travis Running, Eastern Oregon, 25:26.0; 5. Clayton VanDyke, Lewis-Clark, 25:29.3; 6. Jonas Hartline, Oregon Tech, 25:29.7; 7. Mark French, Oregon Tech, 25:31.8; 8. Isaac Fernandez, Southern Oregon, 25:46.3; 9. Chase Barrow, Lewis-Clark, 25:48.5; 10. Braden Heath, College of Idaho, 25:51.6; 11. Micah Murphy, Northwest, 25:52.5; 12. Daniel Butler, College of Idaho, 25:25.9; 13. Nick McMillen, Oregon Tech, 25:56.7; 14. Brevin Vaughan, College of Idaho, 26:03.8; 15. Hayden Bostrom, College of Idaho, 26:03.8.
Women's 5K — 1. Ellyse Tingelstad, College of Idaho, 19 minutes, 06.3 seconds; 2. Sage Martin, College of Idaho, 19:14.4; 3. Shiloh Najjar, Multnomah, 19:19.8; 4. Sydnee Kizziar, Southern Oregon, 19:30.1; 5. Rebecca Kuskie, Bushnell, 19:31.9; 6. Faith Widman, Oregon Tech, 19:33.4; 7. Larissa Mauer, College of Idaho, 19:39.4; 8. Emily Adams, Lewis-Clark, 19:42.5; 9. Ellie Summers, Northwest, 19:48.8; 10. Kayla Clayton, Southern Oregon, 19:50.1; 11. Kahea Figueira, College of Idaho, 19:52.8; 12. Abbey Shirts, College of Idaho, 19:56.2; 13. Delani Dietrich, Oregon Tech, 19:59.2; 14. Michelle Herbes, Eastern Oregon, 20:01.3; 15. Hannah Mason, Oregon Tech, 20:04.1.