OIT's Kaila Mick

OIT’s Kaila Mick

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Kaila Mick hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning as top-ranked Oregon Tech clinched its second straight Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season title with a 5-2 victory over No. 4 Southern Oregon on Tuesday in Ashland.

Following a dogpile celebration on their rivals’ home diamond, Lady Owls (39-6, 26-1 CCC) completed their first sweep of SOU since 2014 with a 4-3 win in the non-conference finale.


