Kaila Mick hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning as top-ranked Oregon Tech clinched its second straight Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season title with a 5-2 victory over No. 4 Southern Oregon on Tuesday in Ashland.
Following a dogpile celebration on their rivals’ home diamond, Lady Owls (39-6, 26-1 CCC) completed their first sweep of SOU since 2014 with a 4-3 win in the non-conference finale.
OIT set a CCC record with their 23rd straight league win, securing the host bid for the CCC Championships, May 5-7. It was the Owls 11th CCC regular-season title.
After three scoreless innings in the opener, Tech took a 2-0 lead in the fourth thanks to their freshmen — as Puakea Milbourne tripled home a run and Addison Kachnik followed with a run-scoring single.
The Raiders (35-9, 21-5) tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a two-out Sammie Pemberton single, but Mick hammered a Holly Fletcher pitch in the fifth over the right-field wall to give OIT the lead. Mckenzie Staub provided insurance in the seventh, lining a two-run single.
It was more than enough for Kacie Schmidt, as the junior limited the top-hitting team in the NAIA to just three singles, striking out five, for her 20th victory of the season.
Mick was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Lexi Klum set a school record with her ninth triple of the year in the clinching win.
Tech never trailed in Game 2, taking advantage of four SOU walks in the second inning — as Zoe Allen and Mick drew free passes with the bases loaded to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
The Raiders cut the margin to 2-1 in the fourth on a Hannah Clavelle pinch-hit single, but Staub answered in the fifth with a two-out, two-run double — which proved to be the difference.
SOU made it uncomfortable in the seventh — loading the bases with no outs. Sarah Kerling cut the lead to 4-2 with an RBI fielders’ choice and a Deja Acosta sacrifice fly pulled the Raiders within a run. After a walk to slugger Riley Donovan loaded the bases, Staub coaxed Cayla Williams to ground out to short to end the game.
Mick capped a five-hit day by going 2-for-3 in the nightcap, as Staub worked around seven hits and four walks to earn her 18th victory.
OIT closes out the regular season this weekend, hosting British Columbia in a four-game series Friday and Saturday at Stilwell Stadium.