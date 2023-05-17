It took two tries, but the top-ranked Oregon Tech softball team is headed to the NAIA World Series.
The Lady Owls defeated St. Xavier 5-2 Wednesday afternoon in the finale of the national tournament’s Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
OIT (50-8) will next play in the World Series, scheduled for May 25-31 in Columbus, Ga.
The Lady Owls entered the championship round undefeated in the bracket before a 3-0 loss to St. Xavier on Wednesday afternoon, forcing a second game to determine the champion.
Right-hander Kacie Schmidt (26-1) earned the victory in the decisive game, allowing two runs on eight hits. Schmidt walked one and struck out two.
The Cougars (37-14) had runners on first and third with two outs in the top of the seventh before Schmidt got Abbie Carr to hit a comebacker to the mound for the final out.
Trailing 1-0, the Lady Owls took the lead with a five-run third inning.
Puakea Milbourne led off with a single through the right side of the infield. Addison Kachnik did the same, sending pinch-runner Maddie DeVerna to second. Nita Cook bunted for a single down the third-base line to load the bases. Zoe Allen reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring DeVerna and leaving the bases loaded. A two-base throwing error by second baseman Carr on a ball hit by Kaila Mick allowed two runs to score, making it 3-1. Maggie Buckholz hit a sacrifice fly to right-center field and Lexi Klum added a run-scoring single through the left side of the infield with two outs to cap the inning.
In the opening game Wednesday, St. Xavier’s Laila Summers pitched a one-hit shutout, with Sarah Bowen breaking a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single with two outs in the fifth inning.