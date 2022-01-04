Danny Miles Court will be decked out in pink this Friday night as both Oregon Tech basketball teams will carry on a tradition of raising awareness for the fight against breast cancer in the 11th annual Pink Out.
The first 1,000 fans will get free Pink Out t-shirts and the Lady Owls will wear all pink uniforms for their battle conference-leading Lewis-Clark State at 5:30 p.m. The Tech men will be sporting pink socks and accessories when they face they face the second-place LC State men’s team at 7:30 p.m.
The Pink Out — presented by Sky Lakes Breast Health Services — is a tribute to former Oregon Tech President Martha Anne Dow, a university release stated.
Dow, president from 1999-2007, lost her battle with breast cancer in late September 2007. An endowed and donation-receiving scholarship bears her name as well as the university’s Center for Health Professions — which Dow envisioned.
Both Tech teams will also be riding winning streaks into Friday’s contest.
After returning from a COVID pause, the women’s team (10-4, 3-4 CCC) opened the new year with a two-game road sweep of Northwest University and Evergreen State College, both in neighboring Washington.
The Lewis-Clark State women (12-1, 6-1) sit atop the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings. Their attack features Callie Stevens — who is fifth in the CCC in overall scoring, averaging 15.5 points per contest — and Maddie Holm, who averages 12.6 points plus a conference-high 11.8 rebounds per game.
In the men’s contest, the Owls will be looking to defend their perch atop the conference. Tech (10-5, 7-0) stayed perfect in conference play after they too swept their Washington opponents over the weekend.
No. 17 Lewis-Clark State (13-2, 6-1) are hot on Tech’s heels in a tie with No. 18 College of Idaho for conference second place. The Warriors take a two-game win streak into Friday’s contest and they’ve averaged 84 points per contest against conference opponents — good for second in the CCC.
After Friday’s Pink Out, Tech will host Walla Walla on Saturday with the women tipping off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the men at 8:30 p.m.