Pink out crowd

In the February 2020 file photo, the largest crowd of that season watched Oregon Tech sweep The Evergreen State in the annual Pink Out basketball games. The men won, 95-67, and the women won, 101-89.

 H&N photo courtesy OIT/Tanner Karp

Danny Miles Court will be decked out in pink this Friday night as both Oregon Tech basketball teams will carry on a tradition of raising awareness for the fight against breast cancer in the 11th annual Pink Out.

The first 1,000 fans will get free Pink Out t-shirts and the Lady Owls will wear all pink uniforms for their battle conference-leading Lewis-Clark State at 5:30 p.m. The Tech men will be sporting pink socks and accessories when they face they face the second-place LC State men’s team at 7:30 p.m.

The Pink Out — presented by Sky Lakes Breast Health Services — is a tribute to former Oregon Tech President Martha Anne Dow, a university release stated.

Dow, president from 1999-2007, lost her battle with breast cancer in late September 2007. An endowed and donation-receiving scholarship bears her name as well as the university’s Center for Health Professions — which Dow envisioned.

Both Tech teams will also be riding winning streaks into Friday’s contest.

After returning from a COVID pause, the women’s team (10-4, 3-4 CCC) opened the new year with a two-game road sweep of Northwest University and Evergreen State College, both in neighboring Washington.

The Lewis-Clark State women (12-1, 6-1) sit atop the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings. Their attack features Callie Stevens — who is fifth in the CCC in overall scoring, averaging 15.5 points per contest — and Maddie Holm, who averages 12.6 points plus a conference-high 11.8 rebounds per game.

In the men’s contest, the Owls will be looking to defend their perch atop the conference. Tech (10-5, 7-0) stayed perfect in conference play after they too swept their Washington opponents over the weekend.

No. 17 Lewis-Clark State (13-2, 6-1) are hot on Tech’s heels in a tie with No. 18 College of Idaho for conference second place. The Warriors take a two-game win streak into Friday’s contest and they’ve averaged 84 points per contest against conference opponents — good for second in the CCC.

After Friday’s Pink Out, Tech will host Walla Walla on Saturday with the women tipping off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the men at 8:30 p.m.

