After a two-week road swing, both Oregon Tech basketball teams will return this weekend to Danny Miles Court — where a bit of paradise will pervade the stands — for back-to-back games against a pair of conference foes.
Tech brings back Hawaiian Night for Friday’s contests against Evergreen State College. The university’s Hawaiian club will be handing out leis and fans are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and shorts.
Plus Klamath Falls’ North Shore Hawaiian Plate Lunch will be available at the concession stand for $8 and a lucky fan will have a shot at making $5,000 — should they sink a 94-foot full court putt sponsored by Ed Staub & Sons and Fast Break convenience stores.
Of course also on the court, both Tech squads will get a rematch against a Washington team that they both handled well back at the beginning of the month.
On Friday, the Lady Owls (15-5, 8-5 CCC) will play their Evergreen State counterparts first at 5:30 p.m. In their last meeting, Tech held the Geoducks (6-10, 4-8) to just 22.8 percent shooting from the field on their way to a 21-point victory.
Tech will look to build on their recent conference success. Since the new year, the Owls have won seven of their last eight games (including two wins by COVID forfeit.) Their only loss during that stretch was last weekend, in overtime against conference-leading Eastern Oregon.
The OIT men (15-6, 12-1 CCC) will tip off against the Geoducks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. They’ll be looking to bounce back from their first conference loss of the year — which they suffered last Saturday at the hands of No. 13 College of Idaho.
The Owls made quick work of Evergreen State (3-14, 3-10) when they met back on Jan. 2 and Tech zoomed to a 102-77 victory.
Both Tech teams will be back in action on Saturday as they showdown with Northwest University.
The Tech women play first the Eagles (12-8, 6-7) first at 3 p.m. Northwest is middle of the pack in the conference standings after losing four of their past five games. During that stretch however, the Eagles nearly knocked off the conference’s top two teams — losing to Eastern Oregon by four points and Lewis-Clark State by one.
The men then tip-off at 5 p.m. The Northwest men (9-9, 6-7) are led by CaCoa Chatman — the reigning conference player of the week after he averaged 20.5 points per game in the Eagles’ wins over Walla Walla and Lewis-Clark State last week.