Oregon Tech men’s basketball is ranked outside of the top-25, but still received select votes in the latest preseason polls for the NAIA, according to a news release.
Although COVID-19 restrictions have delayed the season, Oregon Tech received 89 points in poll votes, leaving the team ranked 28th overall in the NAIA; voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each conference and independent institutions based on rankings.
“This is really a testament to the history of our program,” said OIT Head Coach Justin Parnell. “We are still receiving votes with not having practiced or played a game, and with a little hope to actual play this season. Our guys have kept a great attitude throughout it all and did one heck of a job in the classroom this fall term as the team earned a 3.38 GPA.”
Indiana Wesleyan moved to the top spot with a perfect 13-0 record in the first regular-season edition of the Top 25 released on Wednesday. The Wildcats received 18 of the 21 first-place votes. William Penn (Iowa) followed with an undefeated 10-0 record to claim the No. 2 slot while Mid-America Christian (Okla.), LSU Shreveport (La.) and Arizona Christian rounded-out the top five in order.