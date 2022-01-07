The Oregon Tech basketball Pink Out games on Friday night were canceled due to COVID-19 issues within both of the Lewis-Clark State men's and women's basketball teams.
In a university release, OIT said the Pink Out event — an annual tradition that raises awareness for the fight against breast cancer — has been rescheduled for Feb. 8 when both Tech teams take on rival Southern Oregon at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Per Cascade Collegiate Conference policy, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors will forfeit their games against the Owls on Friday and their matchups against Southern Oregon on Saturday.
Tech's games against Walla Walla on Saturday at Danny Miles Court are still scheduled. The women's teams tip off at 6:30 p.m. and the men follow at 8:30 p.m.
Like much of the wider sports world, COVID and weather-related upheaval has created havoc across the Cascade Collegiate Conference in recent weeks.
Tech got a taste of it in mid-December when the Lady Owls had to play with just five players in an Ironman win over Corban, but then had to forfeit their subsequent matchup against Bushnell.
Earlier this week, Portland's Warner Pacific University announced a three-week move to online classes and a 14-day athletics pause in the face of rising COVID cases in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. The Tech basketball teams were scheduled to play at Warner Pacific next weekend, but those contests have been canceled.