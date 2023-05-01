OIT baseball Matthew Ortiz

Matthew Ortiz, OIT baseball

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

The final day of the regular season was a memorable one for the Oregon Tech baseball team, as the Hustlin’ Owls clinched their first Cascade Collegiate Conference title in program history — earning the right to host this weekend’s CCC Championships.

The four-team tournament at Steen Sports Park is set for Saturday through Monday, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championships.


