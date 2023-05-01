The final day of the regular season was a memorable one for the Oregon Tech baseball team, as the Hustlin’ Owls clinched their first Cascade Collegiate Conference title in program history — earning the right to host this weekend’s CCC Championships.
The four-team tournament at Steen Sports Park is set for Saturday through Monday, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championships.
It marks the fourth league title for OIT — as Tech won the 1974, 1981 and 1982 Evergreen Conference titles, with the 2009 and 2010 teams claiming South Division titles in the NAIA West Grouping.
The Owls finished their conference season last weekend with a 16-8 record and capped the regular season with a doubleheader sweep Saturday against Simpson — finishing with a 31-17 overall mark.
Playing the waiting game, OIT needed a Corban win at British Columbia this weekend to earn a share of the title — with the Warriors winning Game 3 of their series Sunday in Vancouver, 9-5.
OIT won the tiebreaker with UBC (the two teams split the regular-season series, but Tech had the better head-to-head record with third-place College of Idaho) to claim the hosting responsibilities. Both the Owls and T-Birds ended an 11-year run by Lewis-Clark State as CCC champions.
No. 2 seed British Columbia (31-19) will face third-seeded College of Idaho (31-16) at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Owls to face No. 4 seed Lewis-Clark State (29-14), 2:30 p.m.
OIT 25-10, Simpson 7-5: Matthew Ortiz recorded back-to-back four-hit games, spearheading an Oregon Tech offense that tied a school record for runs in the opener, as the Hustlin’ Owls capped the regular season with a doubleheader sweep at Steen Sports Park.
OIT (31-17) secured its third 30-win season in program history.
The 25 runs by Tech equaled the record established in a 2015 win at La Sierra, with OIT combining for 32 hits and 16 stolen bases in the two victories.
The Owls had four innings with five or more runs in the opener — including a five-run first inning, keyed by a three-run home run from Dane Bradshaw.
Simpson (18-22) returned the favor with a five-run second, as Logan Gomez slugged a two-run homer, his 12th of the season, to tie the score.
OIT trailed 7-6 in the third — but scored the final 19 runs of the contest. Ortiz keyed a five-run third with a two-run triple, Bryce Petrilla lined a two-run single in a five-run fourth, and Tyler Horner doubled in a run and both Matt Macias and Justin Francis delivered pinch-hit, two-run doubles in a nine-run fifth.
Lalo Barraza tied a school record with his eighth win of the season — retiring all nine batters he faced in relief. Ortiz was 4-for-4 with three RBIs — finishing a homer away from the cycle. Horner, Bradshaw, Julien Jones and Chase Hedani each had two hits, with Griffin Thissell scoring four runs.
Ortiz continued his onslaught in Game 2, leading off the first with a triple and scoring on an Alonzo Vergara ground out — adding a second inning, two-run single to extend the OIT lead to 3-0.
The Redhawks tied the score in the third on a Max Lopez single, but the Owls regained the lead in the bottom of the inning — as Ortiz ripped an RBI single and Horner singled home a pair, part of a five-run inning.
Brendan Talonen allowed just three hits in five innings for his fifth win of the season, as Ortiz finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Brodie Marino added two hits.