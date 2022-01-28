Oregon Tech baseball will get started on their 55-game regular season schedule with a pair of road doubleheaders this weekend.
The first pitch of the Owls’ season should come a little after 11 a.m. on Saturday when Tech takes on the Simpson University Red Hawks in Redding, Calif., for the first of four games over the weekend. Both squads will square off again at 2 p.m. then go again two more times Sunday at the exact same times.
Tech starts the season with an 18-game road swing that’ll take them all the way down to Arizona and then back up to Eugene before playing their home opener against St. Martin’s University on Saturday, March 5.
That’s bound to be a historic day for the program as it’ll be the Owls’ first time hosting at their new digs on Bocchi Field at the Steen Sports Park.
Tech will look to keep program momentum going after a strong 18-14 conference campaign in what was billed as a rebuilding season last year. The Owls finished a program-best second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and went 23-25 overall — their most successful record since 2009.
In their third season under Head Coach Jacob Garsez, Tech will aim to make their first-ever appearance in the NAIA national tournament. Their biggest obstacle will likely be in-conference foe Lewis-Clark State who will start the season ranked at No. 4 in the NAIA. In the preseason coaches’ poll, the Owls were voted to finish third in the seven-team, baseball edition of the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Three members of last year’s squad were First-Team All-Conference selections and Tech returns two of them: senior shortstop Dalton Daily and starting right-hander Patrick Arman.
Daily led the team in batting average (.369), hits (73), homers (14) and RBI (51). He failed to record a hit in just seven of the 46 games he played last year.
In a dozen total appearances and 10 starts last season, Arman led all Tech hurlers with 72.1 innings pitched while posting a 5-3 record. He also sported the lowest ERA (3.98) among pitchers with greater than 10 innings pitched.
The defense also returns their pair of conference gold glovers in center fielder Michael Tarakhchyan and first baseman Kellen Mendez.