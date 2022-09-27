Oregon Tech baseball coach Jacob Garsez

Third-year Oregon Tech baseball coach Jacob Garsez, whose team is coming off its first 30-win season in more than a decade, has signed 15 players who are joining the Owls for fall practice. 

Tech finished the 2022 season with a 30-25 record, narrowly missing the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.

