A year after posting its first 30-win season in more than a decade, the Oregon Tech baseball program has reloaded its roster, as 15 players have joined the Hustlin’ Owls prior to the start of the fall practice season.
Tech finished the 2022 season with a 30-25 record, narrowly missing the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.
Third-year coach Jacob Garsez said he's excited for what the new group of players will bring to the Klamath Basin.
“I am proud of the player-led progress we have made over the course of the past two seasons,” Garsez said. “We lost a special group that impacted our program well. Our returning group is as experienced and athletic as any group I have had. With the addition of this recruiting class, our team looks good on paper. We have a high-character, tough group, that will compete well in the classroom and on the field.”
OIT has five new outfielders to add to the mix – four transfers and a true freshman. Julien Jones and Matthew Lehrbach played previously in the Northwest Athletic Conference, while Justin Francis and Alonzo Vergara competed in the California Community College Athletic Association. In addition, freshman Dane Bradshaw will make the trip from Idaho to join the club.
Jones played two seasons at Umpqua CC, combining to steal 22 bases, while Lehrbach spent two seasons at Clackamas CC, hitting three homers with 27 RBIs. Francis spent time at both Taft CC and Porterville CC, while Vergara hit five home runs in 2022 while at Mission CC. Bradshaw was a two-time 2A All-State pick at Nampa Christian High, leading all Idaho prep players with 10 home runs as a senior.
“Jones has a great make-up and athleticism, and his toughness represents our program well,” Garsez said. “Lehrbach was a successful player at Clackamas that has the makeup to continue to develop as a competitor and player. Francis has a great athletic frame and can defend well in the outfield, with a lot of power potential at the plate. Vergara is a plus athlete that can run and hit for power and projects as a plus-defender that can hit in the top or middle of our order. Bradshaw was one of the best high school players in Idaho and his physical maturity and baseball ability makes him ready to compete for an opportunity right away.”
The Owls have added four infielders to the squad, including a pair of players who double as pitchers. Transfers Bryce Petrilla and Riley Cronin head north from the California junior college ranks, while Landon Chaney and Hunter Hough join the squad as true freshmen.
Petrilla played first base at Folsom Lake CC, hitting .333 with five home runs last season. Cronin was a true two-way player, hitting .297 at the College of Marin, while going 3-2 with five saves and 56 strikeouts. Chaney was Idaho’s 2A Player of the Year, helping Nampa Christian to the state title – going 6-0 with a 0.19 ERA and hitting .592 with 46 RBIs. Hough earned All-Intermountain Conference honors at Hood River Valley High.
“Petrilla hit for a high average and slugging percentage for the team that finished second in the CCCAA and has the potential to hit in the middle of our order,” Garsez said. “Cronin is a legitimate two-way player – he is very athletic offensively and defensively, while mixing speeds well and throws strikes on the mound. Chaney is a good multi-sport athlete who has the athleticism to develop into an important player for us as both a position player and pitcher. Hough has an athletic frame with great development potential.”
Two transfer catchers add depth for the Owls, as Chad Leonard and Korrey Siracusa bring experience to the club.
Leonard transfers from Folsom Lake CC, where he split time behind the plate in 2022. Siracusa, originally signed at Cal State Fullerton, but spent 2022 at Division II Pittsburg State, hitting .333.
“Leonard has the chance to really hit,” Garsez said. “We believe he is in the right program to take that next step. Siracusa is a great utility player that brings the potential to play multiple positions at a high level and has the offensive skill set and experience to compete to hit at the top of our order.”
Tech will add four additional pitchers (not including the two-way players) to its roster, building depth to a staff that returns three of its four weekend starters. Right-handers Nick Garcia and Cade Castillo are joined by southpaws Drake Aboud and Dylan Huddle on the Owls roster.
Garcia pitched at West Valley CC and has rebounded after missing time due to injury. Castillo was a key arm at Ohlone CC, going 3-1 with five saves during his junior college career. Aboud picked up four saves at Umpqua CC, while Huddle heads to the Basin from Ralston Valley High in Colorado.
“We are excited about Garcia’s potential to compete for impact innings,” Garsez said. “He experienced an unfortunate injury that he has recovered from, and we look for him to take the next step as a successful pitcher. Castillo has great stuff but is an even better competitor. Coming from one of the best junior college programs, we are excited to see his preparedness and watching the work he puts in to continue to improve. Aboud is a funky lefty that has the chance to develop into an arm that can be deceptive to hitters. Huddle has a ton of potential to develop into a rotation type of an arm for us – he has good feel for his pitches.”
The new players will join a roster of 24 returners looking for a big 2023.
“This is the exciting part of the year, every program has optimism,” Garsez said. “I look forward to watching what our guys collectively and individually do with this great opportunity. Everything worth having is earned and I look forward to pushing this group to continue to build our culture and earn unprecedented success.”
Tech tentatively will open the 2023 season with 20 consecutive road games, beginning Feb. 3 at William Jessup. The home opener is slated for March 11 vs. Bushnell.