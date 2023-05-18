Oregon State women's golf

Oregon State sophomore Danique Stokmans is the Beavers' No. 1 player heading into the NCAA Championship, which begins Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

 Courtesy of Oregon State athletics

Outsiders see Oregon State’s No. 46 national ranking in women’s golf, and the Beavers’ lack of NCAA Championships history and wonder what they’re doing in Scottsdale, Ariz. this week.

Say the Beavers to those outside the program: you’re not alone.


Tags