OSU's Fetherstonhaugh

Oregon State senior Grace Fetherstonhaugh became the first Beavers athlete to win an event at the Pac-12 women's track and field meet when she took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and 5,000 last weekend.

 Jimmy Yu/Pacific-12 Conference

Oregon State distance runner Grace Fetherstonhaugh is the Pacific-12 Conference′s women’s track athlete of the year, the first time a Beaver has won such an award.

Fetherstonhaugh, a senior from New Westminster, B.C., made history last weekend when she became the first Oregon State athlete to win an event at the Pac-12 meet. Fetherstonhaugh placed first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 5,000, leading OSU to a seventh-place finish, the highest in school history.


